Illinois has eight more Big Ten home games after Saturday. Play the way it did against No. 14-ranked Wisconsin and it has a good chance to take them all.
The Illini ended a three-game Big Ten losing streak by controlling the Badgers 79-69 at State Farm Center.
Bring on No. 1 Purdue. What's that, the Boilermakers don't play in C-U this season? Well, that's unfortunate.
Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois hit double-digit wins for the season:
1
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins, when they are on like Saturday, can humble an opponent. When Hawkins hits 6 of 9 three-pointers, Illinois is going to be a challenge for everybody else in the Big Ten. Hawkins and Shannon helped in so many other areas, on the boards, passing and playing defense.
2
Plenty of pregame rumors about the health of Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer. The big guy got off to a slow start, but finished in double figures and made timely shots. His six rebounds and three assists helped, too.
Mayer is my runner-up to Shannon as Newcomer of the Game. Maybe next time.
3
From my perch high up in the arena, I put my binoculars on Illinois coach Brad Underwood and watched him for a five-minute stretch in the second half.
Defying what has been written and said by critics, he was all-positive. Clapping. Shouting encouragement. Of course, his team was playing well at the time, building a double-digit lead.
Perhaps, one of his secret New Year's resolutions is to be sunnier on gameday. Can't argue the result.
4
My take on the Skyy Clark situation: It is impossible to know what is going on in his head and in his life. Seems that everybody has something and it is not fair for the rest of us to decide what is and is not important. But sports should take a back seat to your overall well being. Please give the young guy the time and space to figure out what is best for him. He is just 19 with so much promise ahead.
5
Credit to Illini fans for showing up despite their favorite team's recent struggles. On a crisp, bright day, there was really no weather to brave. But there are other things to do and they still stuffed the place.
6
One tradition at Illinois games I need to have explained to me is the fans standing until the other team scores its first points. I have seen this at other buildings and I guess the idea must be to intimidate the opponents. But it is annoying if you are sitting behind a stander and the the opponent has an inept offense. The wait wasn't too long Saturday, with the Badgers scoring about two minutes in.
7
It has been a while since I wrote this type of column, so I have one more grievance to air. Not a fan of the promotion where fans are rewarded food from a chain restaurant if the opposing teams misses consecutive free throws. Negative rooting seems to be begging for bad stuff to happen to your own team. Like it misses a bunch of free throws, too. Some schools reward fans if their teams hits a certain number of points in a game. Not sure what that total would be for Illinois.
8
How would Illinois be doing had Andre Curbelo stuck around this year? Better. In his first season at St. John's, the guard is averaging 10.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 79 percent on free throws. He is hitting just 27 percent of his threes.
One of the current team's biggest issues is playmaking. Curbelo has 78 assists (5.2 per game) and 47 turnovers (3.1 per game).
The Red Storm are 11-6 after Saturday's 83-80 loss at Providence.
9
One of the biggest reactions from the crowd came with 15 minutes in the first half, when public-address announcer Tim Sinclair said four-star receiver Malik Elzy of Chicago Simeon had signed with Bret Bielema's football team. Elzy is expected to see early playing time as the offense looks to help No. 1 receiver Isaiah Williams. Elzy is a big get for Illinois football and the basketball fans understand the significance.
Another crowd-pleaser came seconds later, when Shauna Green's streaking women's basketball team was featured on the video boards.
10
Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was happy.
"We needed that. A good feeling in our locker room," the sixth-year leader said. "We're getting better offensively and that showed today."
Praise all around, for starters and reserves. He pointed to the work of freshman reserve Ty Rodgers.
"Ty has been playing great in practice and his impact is going to continue to grow with our basketball team," Underwood said.