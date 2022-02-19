Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/wVlXq0hNJ8— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 19, 2022
Had Michigan State completed the comeback, it would have been one of the most devastating losses for Illinois in years. Veteran Trent Frazier eliminated the idea with a clutch three-pointer in the final seconds. Give Frazier a gold star and ask if he would like to come back next season. Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' 79-74 thriller over the Spartans at Breslin Center on Saturday morning/afternoon:
HANG HIS JERSEY IN THE RAFTERS pic.twitter.com/8XV5dqoLuf— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) February 19, 2022
1
Frazier didn't score the first 30 minutes of the game. The fifth-year senior again showed his leadership skills, coming through in a big way when his team needed him most. Frazier finished with 12 points, five assists and three rebounds. He continues to rise on the list of the school's all-time best.
Someone photoshop Jacob Grandison eating a stuffed crust pizza— Curbelo Your Enthusiasm (@WhityRemarks) February 19, 2022
2
Jacob Grandison took Transfer of the Game honors from usual winner Alfonso Plummer. The former Holy Cross player was a big reason the Illini built a hefty lead in the first half. He finished with 24 points, hitting six three-pointers.
If Grandison shoots like he did Saturday, it will be nearly impossible for anyone to beat Illinois.
Haven't been to San Francisco in a couple years. #Illini https://t.co/zIPi51idXY— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 19, 2022
3
Road wins are huge to the NCAA tournament selection committee. Especially against another Top 25 team. And the committee won't care that Michigan State made it close. Only that Illinois won. My guess is the victory is worth at least a spot on the seeding line.
Kofi Cockburn muscles his way to a bucket, a foul and a made free throw. Giorgi Bezhanishvili flexes from his spot behind the bench. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 19, 2022
4
Look how long it took me to mention Kofi Cockburn. The man/mountain had his usual larger-than-life game, just missing a double-double. He had nine rebounds to go with his 27 points.
The ESPN crew sang his praises, mentioning him as one of the national player of the year front-runners. I concur. Nobody means more to his team's success.
Road kill for @IlliniMBB at Michigan State. Give the Illini a +1.— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) February 19, 2022
5
So, Illinois split two games on the road this week. What will that mean for the rankings? My take is the victory at East Lansing is more important than the loss at Rutgers. A bunch of good teams are going to lose at the RAC. Not many go into Breslin and pick up a win.
Illinois will stay near last week's No. 12 spot, with a chance to climb a place or two depending on what else happens to the the top teams this weekend.
Down goes Sparty in Spartyville!! #ILLINI #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/2zGSFcgIH3— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) February 19, 2022
6
ESPN announcer Dave Pasch, working with analyst Jay Williams, had some fun at Tom Izzo's expense. Pasch pointed out that Izzo leads college basketball in pained expressions. Pasch is right. Few coaches are more demonstrative (especially) with the officials than Izzo. It must be working as he is about to pass Bob Knight for most career wins at a Big Ten school.
Coleman Hawkins may never have a better block. 😱@colehawk23 // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/ZR4PEEfEIN— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 19, 2022
7
In the first half, Michigan State's shooting was a pain for Izzo too. With 7:55 left before the break, the Spartans were 3 of 18 (17 percent). By intermission, they bulked it up to 31 percent.
Ayo Dosunmu not messing around at the rising stars game. pic.twitter.com/Dd6GJDJz8W— Hoop Informatics 🏀📊🎥 (@HoopInformatics) February 19, 2022
8
Hope you got to see future Illini Hall of Famer Ayo Dosunmu in the Rising Stars game Friday night. Playing for Team (Gary) Payton, the 2021 All-American finished with four points, two assists and a steal in a one-point loss to Team (Rick) Barry. Bulls rookie Dosunmu seems to be on his way to a long, successful pro career. No surprise to anyone who saw him during his three years in Champaign-Urbana.
This W is brought to you by a parking lot in McPherson, KS.— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 19, 2022
9
Freshman of the Game honors go to R.J. Melendez for a third time in a row. To be fair, he was the only rookie to get in the game. He had two important rebounds in nine minutes.
Another impressive win on the road #ILL https://t.co/KaHs540E96— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) February 19, 2022
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was happy with the defense in the first half.
"It was good as it's been. We give up hard twos. The job we did on Gabe Brown was really huge."