Here are his thoughts after the Illini held on for an 87-83 victory Monday at Iowa:

1

Winning on the road in the Big Ten is hard. Really hard. So, when Illinois went up by 15 in the second half, nobody on Brad Underwood's team should have been counting on a victory. Sure enough, the home team fought back and gave the Illini a scare.

2

Four guys scoring 17 or more points, yeah that will work every time.

The All-American, Kofi Cockburn, had the lowest total. There won't be many times this season he will be the No. 4 scorer on the team. Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier have bragging rights on the big guy for at least a few days. The foursome combined to hit 20 of 23 free throws. Impressive.

A view of the Iowa River on Monday.

3

Who had the better trip to Iowa this year: the Illinois football team or men's basketball team? You be the judge. The football team took buses to the game, staying in Cedar Rapids the night before. Then, a 45-minute gameday commmute to Kinnick Stadium. Then back on the bus for the 3-4 hour trip back home. After a loss.

The basketball team flew to Cedar Rapids on Sunday, then spent the night in Iowa City at the downtown Hyatt Place. It's not far from the Iowa River (thanks for the pic Brian Barnhart). Then, a 1.6-mile trip to Carver-Hawkeyes Arena for a win. Then back on a plane for the speedy flight home.

4

Here is where I would normally make some wisecrack about how long Jordan Bohannon has been at Iowa. Not this time. It's great to see him back at Iowa and easy to admire his resilience and determination to overcome physical setbacks.

5

Not much Fran-ger in the first half from Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. Perhaps, he is maturing. That's probably not it. There was a small outburst right before the break when he wasn't happy about a timeout call. Wonder if having his sons on the team keeps him calm? Again, probably not.

6

Bad news: Cockburn only got one shot in the opening 20 minutes. Good news: he didn't force anything. And he continued to look to pass to open teammates, which will help him plenty with NBA scouts. More good news, Cockburn had a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) in the second half. Best news: he hit 5 of 6 free throws. Call him Rick Barry (ask your parents).

6

Da'Monte Williams is so good at the less-appreciated parts of the game. Like rebounding, defending and passing. Hard to imagine a player being more valuable while scoring only three points.

7

Just outside the Top 25 this week, Illinois will go back in next week .... if it beats Arizona at home on Saturday. Tall order to be sure, but doable. The polls don't mean a thing when it comes to the NCAA tournament. But fans like them, so I do too.

8

Nice to hear former Illini Stephen Bardo (with good-guy Kevin Kugler) working the game for Fox Sports 1. Bardo does an excellent job keeping his coverage balanced. He offers insights into both teams with equal precision. He played in the Illinois-Iowa rivalry and understands the significance to the teams.

9

Iowa's Keegan Murray got off to a slow start Monday and still finished with 19 points. Mark him down right now for a spot on the All-Big Ten team this season. The Hawkeyes will win a bunch of games with his help.

10

Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was thrilled to pick up his first win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It's never easy playing Iowa. The more I watched film, the more I watched the Purdue game, I think this is a team that is going to vie for a champinship. To come in and get a win is a huge credit to our guys."

