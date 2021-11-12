College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Illini Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State 2021

Illini men vs. Arkansas State in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

1 of 32

After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.

Here are his thoughts after Friday night's comfortable 92-53 win against Arkansas State at State Farm Center:

Curbelo
Buy Now

1

They're back. Well, mostly. To the relief/delight of the Illini fandom (and the coaching staff), Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo returned to the court after missing Tuesday's regular-season opener.

When Curbelo was introduced before the game, he received a long, loud ovation. Not "Dee Brown in 2005" level, but getting there.

Curbelo went to work right away, with four assists in the early going.

Not everybody was available. Of course, Kofi Cockburn sat out his second of a three-game NCAA suspension. And Austin Hutcherson still wasn't ready to go.

2

My crowd-gauge-o-meter tells me fans arrived in their seats earlier Friday than they did for Jackson State. Could be they were ready to get the weekend started. Or traffic was lighter on the way in.

The weather could have had something to do with it too. On a cold night, might as well let someone else pay for the heat.

Kudos, by the way, to the Orange Krush, for waiting outside in the cold long before they could get to their seats. You have to admire the dedication, especially when you consider the opponent. The Krush figures to be amped up big time for the conference games.

What's that, the finale is against Iowa? That's going to be Indy 500 loud.

2
Buy Now

3

During a fan contest at the eight-minute media timeout in the first half, a student named Zach/Zack/Zakk (no spelling was given) hit a layup. free throw and three-pointer to win a pizza gift card. Hey, Illinois, how about add a halfcourt shot and award a car if the student makes all four? It doesn't have to be a new car. A nice used model will work, if you can find one.

Of course, easy for me to spend someone else's money.

Underwood
Buy Now

4

I was at basketball game and a baseball rhubarb broke out. It started with Curbelo drawing a technical, followed shortly by one for Brad Underwood.

Nothing wrong with expressing your opinion. And better if it is a lopsided game.

You hope the key players and the coach will be able to keep the jawing to a minimum in tight games. Last thing you want to see is a potential win ruined by an untimely T.

Not to be outdone, Arkansas State coach Mike Balado picked up a technical early in the second half. Down by 25. Whatever.

5

Fans got a taste of Illinois' explosiveness late in the first half. What had been a close game turned into a 22-point lead at intermission.

The best teams at Illinois the last 30 years have shown an ability to put opponents away. Two games in, that appears to be the deal with the current squad.

Much easier to deliver a wipeout at home. Do it on the road, like Monday in Wisconsin, and it will be really impressive.

Hawkins
Buy Now

6

Here is my early push for Coleman Hawkins to contend for All-Big Ten honors. He almost had a double-double in the first half.

Will some of his opportunities go away when Cockburn returns? Maybe. Or he has shown to be so valuable in the first two games that his time and role will increase.

He wasn't perfect, missing six free throws. That must improve if he wants to be on the court late in the game.

7

The first two wins of the Illinois season came against Jackson State and Arkansas State. I'll ballpark their win totals this season at about a combined 20. And neither is likely to make the big board on Selection Sunday.

Illinois has plenty of challenges on its schedule this season. But given the potential of the current team, it would have been nice to see a more challenging home opponent among the first two. Maybe it wasn't possible.

Perhaps, the brainstrust at Illinois can come up with a season-opener that turns into an annual event. It will be tricky to lure a team from one of the power conferences. So, how about Illinois State visits for an annual opener?

Yeah, that's never going to happen.

8

No doubt, Underwood's guys will be tested Monday night when they travel to Milwaukee to play Marquette. The good news: None of the World Champion Bucks will be playing. But it is their court.

Many years ago, I covered an Illinois-Marquette game in the dumpy Bradley Center. It did not go well for the visitors. who lost by nine in 1993. This will be the team's first trip back since.

M
Buy Now

9

My Freshman of the Game honor goes to RJ Melendez, who led the rookies with six points. He hit both free throws and 2 of 3 from the field.

10

It was a late night for Underwood, who joined the postgame radio coverage on WDWS at 10:25 p.m.

"What a night on the glass," the fifth-year coach said about the 56-34 advantage.

"I think we're playing really hard. I love our effort right now."

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos