Illinois center Brandon Lieb (12) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Arkansas State's guard Caleb London (24) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) rebounds in front of Arkansas State's forward Antwon Jackson (50) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk's family, mom, dad and brother, are visiting from Belgium. This is their first time here since 2019, when he was injured and didn't play. First time they have seen him play at UI. During a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) try to calm down Illinois head coach Brad Underwood after he got a technical during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Arkansas State's guard Caleb London (24) and Arkansas State's forward Norchad Omier (15) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) hugs Illinois center Brandon Lieb (12) after Lieb followed Grandson's miss with a bucket during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Arkansas State's forward Antwon Jackson (50) lands on to of Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illini men vs. Arkansas State in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) is fouled by Arkansas State's guard Markise Davis (1) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Arkansas State's head coach Mike Balado reacts to Illinois guard Trent Frazier's three point basket during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Arkansas State's guard Marquis Eaton (23) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) is fouled by Arkansas State's forward Norchad Omier (15) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Orange Krush during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Arkansas State's guard Caleb Fields (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) signals a three during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) on the bench during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood chats with the ref during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) wears his Tune Squad headband upside down every game during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4) watches his dunk come back out during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4) brings down a rebound during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) tries to calm down Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) knocks away a shot by Arkansas State's guard Marquis Eaton (23) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) and Arkansas State's forward Keyon Wesley (22) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Arkansas State's guard Caleb Fields (0) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Arkansas State's guard Desi Sills (3) gets a hand on the face of Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Arkansas State's guard Marquis Eaton (23) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Arkansas State's guard Marquis Eaton (23) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Arkansas State's forward Antwon Jackson (50) during their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts after Friday night's comfortable 92-53 win against Arkansas State at State Farm Center:
1
They're back. Well, mostly. To the relief/delight of the Illini fandom (and the coaching staff), Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo returned to the court after missing Tuesday's regular-season opener.
When Curbelo was introduced before the game, he received a long, loud ovation. Not "Dee Brown in 2005" level, but getting there.
Curbelo went to work right away, with four assists in the early going.
Not everybody was available. Of course, Kofi Cockburn sat out his second of a three-game NCAA suspension. And Austin Hutcherson still wasn't ready to go.
My crowd-gauge-o-meter tells me fans arrived in their seats earlier Friday than they did for Jackson State. Could be they were ready to get the weekend started. Or traffic was lighter on the way in.
The weather could have had something to do with it too. On a cold night, might as well let someone else pay for the heat.
Kudos, by the way, to the Orange Krush, for waiting outside in the cold long before they could get to their seats. You have to admire the dedication, especially when you consider the opponent. The Krush figures to be amped up big time for the conference games.
What's that, the finale is against Iowa? That's going to be Indy 500 loud.
3
During a fan contest at the eight-minute media timeout in the first half, a student named Zach/Zack/Zakk (no spelling was given) hit a layup. free throw and three-pointer to win a pizza gift card. Hey, Illinois, how about add a halfcourt shot and award a car if the student makes all four? It doesn't have to be a new car. A nice used model will work, if you can find one.
Of course, easy for me to spend someone else's money.
4
I was at basketball game and a baseball rhubarb broke out. It started with Curbelo drawing a technical, followed shortly by one for Brad Underwood.
Nothing wrong with expressing your opinion. And better if it is a lopsided game.
You hope the key players and the coach will be able to keep the jawing to a minimum in tight games. Last thing you want to see is a potential win ruined by an untimely T.
Not to be outdone, Arkansas State coach Mike Balado picked up a technical early in the second half. Down by 25. Whatever.
Andre Curbelo said the Arkansas State bench was talking trash to him in Spanish and said something about his mother.
Instead of talking trash back, he said he hit a layup and then blew the Red Wolves a kiss. #Illini
The first two wins of the Illinois season came against Jackson State and Arkansas State. I'll ballpark their win totals this season at about a combined 20. And neither is likely to make the big board on Selection Sunday.
Illinois has plenty of challenges on its schedule this season. But given the potential of the current team, it would have been nice to see a more challenging home opponent among the first two. Maybe it wasn't possible.
Perhaps, the brainstrust at Illinois can come up with a season-opener that turns into an annual event. It will be tricky to lure a team from one of the power conferences. So, how about Illinois State visits for an annual opener?