Bob's buzzer-beaters: Illini are A-OK
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 76-53 cruise against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini kick in barn doors. pic.twitter.com/774wtET7t3— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 5, 2022
1
That was a good way for the Illini to show they are feeling better. Less than a week after 10 guys get hit by COVID-19, the team regroups and rolls on the road. Makes you wonder if maybe those three-hour practices are needed.
ILL-INI @tcilliniclub @IlliniMBB at Williams on @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield @IlliniHQ pic.twitter.com/dDO2cJsDam— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) January 5, 2022
2
If Illinois beats Maryland on Thursday and doesn't jump back into the AP Top 25, then they should change voters (except for N-G's Scott Richey). The way the team has played the past two games looks more like a Top 10 unit.
FINAL: Illinois 76, Minnesota 53— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 5, 2022
- Kofi Cockburn (29 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals, 2 assists)
- Jacob Grandison (11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists)
- Alfonso Plummer (10 points, 5 rebounds)
- Da'Monte Williams (9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists)#Illini
3
Illinois made a strong first impression, especically for a team that hadn't played since Dec. 22. Leading by double digits at intermission will work most every time. And that was without any points from super senior Trent Frazier, who finished with five.
I think I would rather watch Illinois more than any other team in college basketball. The best collection of shooters in the country and nobody plays harder than Kofi. They are dismantling Minnesota tonight. @ksdknews— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) January 5, 2022
4
The Illini didn't look rusty in the first 10 minutes of the game, handling the ball without a miscue. Not only were they avoiding turnovers, but they are finding the open guy early and often.
👑 K O F I.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 5, 2022
That's all. @kxng_alpha // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/BycwD3J3X5
5
Fox Sports 1 studio analyst Steve Lavin said at halftime that Illinois center Kofi Cockburn needs to be in the conversation for national player of the year. Game analyst and former Illini Stephen Bardo agreed with the ex-coach. They are both right.
DO NOT take what Kofi Cockburn is doing for granted.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 5, 2022
He's not Shaquille O'Neal, but he's playing like the Shaquille O'Neal of college basketball.
29 and 10 tonight at Minnesota. https://t.co/6YUobAsxd1
6
Cockburn gave the Illini fanbase a brief scare when he appeared to hurt his leg in the first half. He seemed to shake it off and finished the first half with 12 points (on 5-for-7 shooting), with four rebounds, two blocks and (pay attention NBA scouts) an assist. The big guy kept it going in the second half, recording another double-double. Two stats that stick out: his four blocked shots and 9-of-11 shooting at the line.
Forgot my Illini gear but watching 🔶 and 🔷 hoops in shorts at the beach 🏝 is pretty sweet! 🏀 I L L! #WeLoveNoOther pic.twitter.com/v466F61fhQ— Harold Adams (@CURealEstateLaw) January 5, 2022
7
It turns out Illinois can win without a monster game from guard Alfonso Plummer. The Utah transfer was solid as usual, scoring 10 points, hittting all four free throws and chipping in five rebounds. Plummer didn't make a three-pointer.
Road Kill! 🔶🔷#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/EeqzrnlBzW— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 5, 2022
8
Jacob Grandison continues to make a huge impact without taking a lot of shots. He scored 11 points on only five attempts. Nailing both three-pointers helped. He had six rebounds and four assists.
9
Back to the drawing board for the Gophers. One of the surprise teams in the Big Ten going into Tuesday, Minnesota needs rebounding class before taking the court again (Sunday at Indiana). Illinois doubled the rebound number of Minnesota 52-26. Yikes.
.@IlliniMBB buries the Gophers, 76-53. The #Illini are 3-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2010-11 season.— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) January 5, 2022
After coverage wraps from Minneapolis, it's the Fasteners Etc. Postgame Show. @TheRealEConn leads the discussion.
Call 217-356-9397
Text 217-351-5357 pic.twitter.com/TOdVGPhkO9
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was thrilled — and short, citing an oncoming snow storm for having to leave early to get the team out of town.
"I'm really, really pleased with the points in the paint," he said. "Offensively, we were very good."
He heaped praise on the defensive effort of Frazier, who held Payton Willis to 3 of 11 shooting.
