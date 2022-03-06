Take a bow Brad Underwood. And the Illinois seniors. And the superstar center.
You won't have to pay for a meal for awhile after winning the school's first Big Ten title since 2005.
Everyone knows how that one ended up (one victory short of a national title). Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' 74-72 victory against Iowa at nutso State Farm Center on Sunday night:
1
Give Illinois credit for not falling apart after Iowa took a comfortable lead. A lot of the credit goes to Underwood, who seemed calm (mostly) when talking to his team. The coach catches some heat at times, but he has done an excellent job making the program nationally relevant again. Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn, Da'Monte Williams helped a lot. Don't forget, the team lost All-American Ayo Dosunmu after last season.
2
Underwood wisely thanked the fans after the game. And promised to win more trophies this season.
3
Sorry to be a buzzkill, but the celebration can't last very long. The Big Ten tournament is going to be a heavy lift for whatever team wins it. I'd make Illinois the favorite. But there are a bunch of teams capable of cutting down the nets in Indy. Illinois can improve its NCAA tournament seed by taking the league tournament title.
4
Gold star to Coleman Hawkins. In the starting lineup because of Jacob Grandison's injury, Hawkins just missed a double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points. If he keeps playing the way he did Sunday, Illinois can make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
5
Based strictly on reading Twitter, it was clear Illinois fans got a kick out of Nebraska's upset against Wisconsin in Madison on Sunday afternoon.
It was the most unlikeliest of victories, with Nebraska playing without its best player. Wisconsin, with plenty to play for, couldn't overcome the loss of star Johnny Davis in the second half.
The loss could cost Wisconsin a few spots on the seed line. We'll see.
6
I'm totally fine with Cockburn going through Senior Night ceremonies. If he comes back next year. let him do it again. And again. The guy deserves as much recognition as possible. You knew his double-double-less streak wouldn't last very long.
7
Very cool to see Cockburn's family at the game. The best part: When Fox Sports 1 cameras showed them crossing their fingers while their favorite was at the free throw line. It would be great to see them back in town next season. If that's what the big guys wants to do. He has been fun to watch for three seasons.
8
I would not want to play Iowa early in the NCAA tournament. Fran McCaffery has a winning combination of players. Even without Luka Garza. Keegan Murray is certainly gone after this season, but his brother Kris will be ready to step up and take some of the scoring load.
9
Sub of the Game honors go to Andre Curbelo. who scored 14 points and had six assists before fouling out. Fans groan about his miscues. I'd suggest they let Curbelo be Curbelo.
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was giddy.
"I can't believe the character in our lockerroom. I'm so happy for this team. It's the best league in the country."
He stepped away from the interview to go cut down the net.
"There is nothing better," he said.
"We never got rattled."