After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' closer-than-it-sounds 76-64 win against Maryland at State Farm Center:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini throw homecoming party pic.twitter.com/MTGucyD04E— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 7, 2022
1
Goal No. 1 when a program honors one of its all-time greats: WIN THE GAME. With Ayo Dosunmu in the house Thursday, the Illini were given a scare by Maryland for 30 minutes. And Illinois can't use "we were tired" as an excuse. The Terps played earlier this week too.
Things change#Illini pic.twitter.com/t8MWjP3Wjn— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 7, 2022
2
But Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier weren't about to let the team lose on their friend's special night. They combined for 39 points. That will do it every time.
• Illinois is 4-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2009-10 season.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) January 7, 2022
• The Illini are on an eight-game Big Ten winning streak, claiming its final four games last season along with this year’s 4-0 start. pic.twitter.com/seY0AtOJwF
3
Illinois will be in the next AP Top 25, which comes out early next week. How high? Depends on what happens in the bottom half of the rankings, but my guess right now is the low teens.Say No. 18. With a good chance to climb later in the month.
4
Cool halftime ceremony with Dosunmu as his No. 11 honored jersey banner was unveiled and raised to the rafters. The crowd gave him a loud, long ovation. One minor gripe: It would have been nice for the fans to hear from him for a minute or two.
The Great Ones @deonthomas25 @kxng_alpha @IlliniMBB @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield @IlliniHQ pic.twitter.com/NoL9Lnc3p1— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) January 7, 2022
5
With 10:35 left in the first half, Cockburn picked up his second foul and immediately went to the bench. And the lead started to slip, falling from 12 to a Maryland four-point advantage at the break. The Terrapins took the lead with 2:26 left, bringing an "AWWW" from the crowd on a made three.Cockburn had seven points and three boards at intermission.
6
No question, the new vaccine/COVID-19 test policies had an impact on the arrival time of fans. Fifteen minutes before opening tip, there were ginormous chunks of open seats throughout the arena. The corners and end zones in the upper deck were especially sparse. Illinois allowed fans in 30 minutes earlier than the usual hour. Might want to make it two hours for future games.
Media wasn't exempt from the vaccine policy. I was asked to show my V-card at the entrance. Fortunately, I was reminded about it on my way to the SFC and found the card buried in my George Costanza-like wallet. I was given a sticker for my press pass that reads "Warranty." Works for me.
DeMar came out to Ayo’s jersey retirement ceremony in Champaign. That’s love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T5X68wmsMw— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 7, 2022
7
Have to admit I was distracted for part of the day, wondering what is going on with Illinois football. Bret Bielema has reportedly made a change at offensive coordinator, though the school hasn't confirmed the move. My guess is there will be announcement sometime Friday. Smart to not do it Thursday and take the spotlight away from Dosunmu.
8
Coleman Hawkins looked like his early-season self in the first half. During 12 productive minutes, the Californian had eight rebounds and five points. Without his efforts, the team would have been in a much deeper hole.
9
After not hitting a three-pointer at Minnesota, Alfonso Plummer again had success from long range. The Utah transfer, an invaluable addition considering the absence of guard Andre Curbelo, hit two three-pointers and finished with 12 points. The Illini wouldn't be perfect in the Big Ten without him.
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WHMS. He was thrilled with Frazier.
"Trent steps up and really had an uncharacteristic Trent first half being 1 of 7 on shots he normally makes," Underwood said. "Then all of the sudden, he gets going. We've seen that. That's what Trent Frazier can do."