Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) and Purdue's guard Jaden Ivey (23) and Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Purdue's forward Caleb Furst (3), Purdue's forward Mason Gillis (0) and Purdue's center Zach Edey (15) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) react towards the end of the game in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4), Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) on the bench toward the end of the game in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois vs. Purdue in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) and Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois fans in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
ui fans in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and asst coach in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois fans, (think krush members, ) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's forward Mason Gillis (0) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's guard Jaden Ivey (23) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's center Zach Edey (15) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Purdue's guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Purdue's guard Ethan Morton (25) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Purdue's head coach Matt Painter in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Purdue's forward Caleb Furst (3) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Purdue's forward Caleb Furst (3), Purdue's forward Mason Gillis (0) and Purdue's center Zach Edey (15) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to injuring his knee in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) seats to losing to Purdue in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) an dPurdue's forward Trevion Williams (50) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Purdue's head coach Matt Painter and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Andre Curbelo (5) and Purdue's guard Brandon Newman (5) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's forward Trevion Williams (50) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's center Zach Edey (15) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski (0) and Purdue's guard Jared Wulbrun (14) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Better put a pin in that Top 10 ranking talk for Illinois. Purdue, on the other hand, might be zooming back to No. 1.
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Purdue's second-half wipeout of Illinois at raucous Mackey Arena.
Somehow, Illinois held a two-point lead at halftime against No. 3 Purdue. In a reverse of what happened Saturday at Indiana, the home team stormed back and ran away for the win 84-68. Impressive.
2
That's a sweep for the Boilermakers in the season series. Does Illinois want to play for a third in the Big Ten tournament? The Illini hearts say yes but the heads might want to think about it. Purdue is not a great matchup for Illinois. Or any other team.
The Boilermakers look like a Final Four contender.
Andre Curbelo had his second strong game of the season against Purdue. He scored nine points in the first half and finished with 15 points. In a strange twist, he didn't have an assist.
In the earlier meeting, Curbelo scored 20. Curbelo's scoring Tuesday helped offset a rough night for Trent Frazier, who was held to just two points and missed 6 of 7 shots. He also gave his team a scare when he left the game after getting his knee knocked by a Boilermaker. He returned later.
5
Kofi Cockburn heard it from the Purdue fans, who shouted "over-rated" at him late in the game. The big guy finished with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. He didn't play as well as he had in recent games, but a lot of the credit goes to the Boilermakers.
As far as I'm concerned, ESPN sent the A Team to work the game. Play-by-play voice Jason Benetti is one of the best in any sport. And Robbie Hummel is a rising star. The former Boilermaker did a great job masking his Purdueness. He calls it like he sees it, which is what fans should really want.
One minor gripe with ESPN: the network's unwillingness to leave a bit more wiggle room in the schedule. The 6 p.m. game between South Carolina and Kentucky ran long, of course. I can imagine nervous Illini fans getting anxious that they would miss part of the game. But they didn't, so all was well.
Arkansas HC @EricPMusselman went shirtless after the Razorbacks upset No. 1 Auburn 😂
That noise you heard across town early in the game was the collective cheer when No. 1 Auburn got upset at Arkansas. You would be hard-pressed to find a person in Champaign-Urbana who doesn't root against Bruce Parl.
9
Freshman of the Game? How about R.J. Melendez, who finished with eight points. He hit 3 of 3 shots from the field.