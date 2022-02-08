College Football Reporter/Columnist

Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) reacts to losing to Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to injuring his knee in the second half.

Illini Mens Basketball vs. Purdue 2/22

Illinois vs. Purdue in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

1 of 37

Better put a pin in that Top 10 ranking talk for Illinois. Purdue, on the other hand, might be zooming back to No. 1.

After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.

Here are his thoughts following Purdue's second-half wipeout of Illinois at raucous Mackey Arena.

1

Somehow, Illinois held a two-point lead at halftime against No. 3 Purdue. In a reverse of what happened Saturday at Indiana, the home team stormed back and ran away for the win 84-68. Impressive.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

2

That's a sweep for the Boilermakers in the season series. Does Illinois want to play for a third in the Big Ten tournament? The Illini hearts say yes but the heads might want to think about it. Purdue is not a great matchup for Illinois. Or any other team.

The Boilermakers look like a Final Four contender.

3

Purdue star Jaden Ivey took an early lead for Big Ten Player of the Week. He scored 26 points, had six assists and four rebounds. Illinois had no answer for him.

4

Andre Curbelo had his second strong game of the season against Purdue. He scored nine points in the first half and finished with 15 points. In a strange twist, he didn't have an assist.

In the earlier meeting, Curbelo scored 20. Curbelo's scoring Tuesday helped offset a rough night for Trent Frazier, who was held to just two points and missed 6 of 7 shots. He also gave his team a scare when he left the game after getting his knee knocked by a Boilermaker. He returned later.

Omar Payne, Andre Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn react toward the end of the game.

5

Kofi Cockburn heard it from the Purdue fans, who shouted "over-rated" at him late in the game. The big guy finished with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. He didn't play as well as he had in recent games, but a lot of the credit goes to the Boilermakers.

6

As far as I'm concerned, ESPN sent the A Team to work the game. Play-by-play voice Jason Benetti is one of the best in any sport. And Robbie Hummel is a rising star. The former Boilermaker did a great job masking his Purdueness. He calls it like he sees it, which is what fans should really want.

7

One minor gripe with ESPN: the network's unwillingness to leave a bit more wiggle room in the schedule. The 6 p.m. game between South Carolina and Kentucky ran long, of course. I can imagine nervous Illini fans getting anxious that they would miss part of the game. But they didn't, so all was well.

8

That noise you heard across town early in the game was the collective cheer when No. 1 Auburn got upset at Arkansas. You would be hard-pressed to find a person in Champaign-Urbana who doesn't root against Bruce Parl.

Illinois guard RJ Melendez (15) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's guard Jaden Ivey (23) in a NCAA mens basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

9

Freshman of the Game? How about R.J. Melendez, who finished with eight points. He hit 3 of 3 shots from the field.

10

Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was impressed with Ivey.

"You want to see a next-level lottery pick? That's what they look like," Underwood said.

He thought the team lost its composure.

"And took some really bad shots," he said.

