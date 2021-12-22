Bob's buzzer-beaters | Illini leave no doubt
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' blowout 88-63 win against Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini have so much to brag about pic.twitter.com/urQfBbdvO8— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) December 23, 2021
1
That's how you beat your hated rival and end a three-game skid in the series. As Denzel Washington said in "Remember the Titans:" Leave no doubt.
After a fast start by Illinois, Missouri put on a spurt to cut the gap. But unlike the Arizona game, when the Wildcats trimmed the halftime margin to four, Illinois put on its own run to take control.
As Braggin' Rights games go, this was one of the most lopsidiest.
Braggin’ #Illini pic.twitter.com/SD5NzqlrOd— Matt McCumber (@ILL_Texan) December 23, 2021
2
No surprise to see Trent Frazier take the game personally. The super senior had lost three in a row to Missouri after winning as a rookie. His early shooting opened up the inside.
Grown man move @kxng_alpha 💪— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 23, 2021
He's been doing it all night for @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/w8wVAsmzNt
3
And Kofi Cockburn took advantage. His struggles against Arizona are in the rear-view mirror after a 25-point, 14-rebound performance. Illinois should start planning on making No. 21 an honored jersey next season. Heck, he might even still be wearing it. He looked like a national Player of the Year against Missouri.
Waiting by the phone…. #ILL #famILLy https://t.co/0xb9eoKU3U— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 22, 2021
4
I spent a good chunk of the afternoon thinking about bowl games instead of Braggin' Rights.
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema put Twitter in overdrive when he mentioned the idea of his team taking Texas A&M's place in the Gator Bowl. Stay tuned.
The football version of the Braggin' Rights series resumes on Sept. 26, 2026. Illinois hosts Missouri that day, the first of a four-game home-and-home series.
The teams play another four-game set starting in 2032.
I don't believe any of those games will end up in St. Louis. Home games are too valuable in football.
5
Great to see Stephen Bardo calling the game on BTN with Kevin Kugler and Andy Katz. Bardo knows exactly what it feels like to play in the game and was part of the best Braggin' Rights ever, the 1988 matchup. Looks like Bardo could still lace them up, too,.
The #Illini celebrate after beating Missouri to bring the Braggin' Rights trophy back to Champaign pic.twitter.com/jWej1JvAZ8— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 23, 2021
6
Bardo chided play-by-play voice Kugler, who mentioned that Illini Alfonso Plummer was perfect at the free throw line this season. In the zany world of sports jinxes that's a no-no. And while he made his first two, Plummer missed his next free throw. Announcer's curse will get you every time.
7
Nice of BTN to feature longtime Illinois sports photographer Mark Jones, who is shooting his final Illinois-Missouri game. The pride of Arthur is retiring.
Keep your loved ones close. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/wigWRdLORk— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2021
8
Yes, Plummer missed a free throw. But the Utah transfer made almost everything else. He continues to torch it from the outside, hitting 3 of 5 three-pointers. Wonder if his former team would have lost to Missouri on Saturday had he remained on the Utes roster? Doubt it.
Icy what you did there, @brandinpodziem2!#Illini 88, Tigers 56 | 1:26 2H pic.twitter.com/JPc0MO5CKA— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2021
9
A lopsided game meant gobs of playing time for Illinois' talented freshmen. The best of the bunch Wednesday: Brandin Podziemski, who had seven points and three rebounds. He didn't miss a shot.
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Nate Mast after the game on WDWS. He was pleased with his guys.
"I thought tonight we were the better team," Underwood said.
Underwood was thrilled for Frazier and Da'Monte Williams.
"He's had some unbelievable play in this game," he said. "I'll miss him when he's gone. But what a way for him and Da'Monte to go out in their last game in here ever."
Frazier opened the postgame, chatting with Barnhart and Mast while holding the massive Braggin' Rights trophy.
"It was amazing," the Floridian said. "We needed to bring it back home to Champaign."
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.