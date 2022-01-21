Bob's buzzer-beaters: Illini no match with Kofi back home
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Maryland's 81-65 victory in a dominant second half at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini fall flat without Kofi pic.twitter.com/p4oxVuasTE— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) January 22, 2022
1
With or without Kofi Cockburn, that one is going to sting. But without the man/mountain it was bound to happen. Maryland saw the giant hole in the middle and took advantage. Congrats to the Terrapins, who needed a win after a rough stretch.
Have a night, Donta Scott 😤— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 22, 2022
He's been the man for @TerrapinHoops tonight with a career-high 25 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/VWnsnOqkXZ
2
Close call on whether or not Illinois remains ranked when The Associated Press Top 25 comes out Monday. I'm guessing Illinois gets knocked out for a week ... with a chance to return if it can beat Michigan State at home.
3
I heard talk on the streets (and Internet) that Illinois was on its way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Even after the loss to Purdue. While that is still possible, Illinois looks a lot more like a No. 6 than a 1. With plenty of time left to move up.
4
No arguing Andre Curbelo played brilliantly in his return against Purdue. It was one of the most inspiring performances I have seen at the State Farm Center in years. But Friday's game showed how hard it is to play big-time basketball. Especially when your body isn't 100 percent. Four points, three turnovers and one assist may happen another time or two for the guard.
Danny Manning’s thoughts following Maryland’s win over No. 17 Illinois. pic.twitter.com/vtsYciuIGv— Testudo Times (@testudotimes) January 22, 2022
5
I first covered Danny Manning during his playing days at Kansas in the late 1980s. Of course, he was the reason the Jayhawks and Larry Brown won the 1988 NCAA title in one of the best championship games ever. Probably not real fair the game was in Kansas City. But Kansas beat an Oklahoma team that was loaded with talent. Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King were on the roster.
Though his pro career was hampered by injuries, Manning was one of the best to play the college game.
6
Not sure why it didn't work out for Manning at Wake Forest. He could never get the team totally over the hump with only one NCAA appearance in six seasons.
Taking over for former teammate Mark Turgeon gives Manning a second chance in a power conference. Friday's win should give him plenty of confidence.
FINAL: Maryland 81, No. 17 #illini 65— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 22, 2022
Lack of Kofi Cockburn was evident, but Illini defense was bad and Illini shooting went cold late.#illini have lost 8 of last 10 to Maryland. pic.twitter.com/aYoa2YH9pT
7
Win or lose Friday night, the Illini knew they have a humdinger coming Tuesday. State Farm Center crowds always get fired up for Michigan State. But the anger figures to be more pronounced after what happened to Ayo Dosunmu (face bashed in) during last year's game.
8
Len Elmore served as analyst during Friday's game on FS1. Anyone who has ever met to the former Maryland star realizes he is one smart cookie.
So, when the big guy speaks, basketball fans should listen.
"That is nothing to mess around with," Elmore said about Cockburn's concussion.
Nylon 💦 @AlfonsoPlummer9 hits his third 3 pointer for @IlliniMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yjrfBn8zIL— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 22, 2022
9
For a half Friday, it looked like Alfonso Plummer was going to be a hero again. But, as Elmore pointed out, the Utah transfer wasn't as sharp after intermission. He finished 6 of 14 from the field and, gasp, missed a free throw. Just his second of the season. He still led the team in scoring with 18.
👀 @BaylorMBB makes the jump up to a 1 seed in @tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2022
What do you think of his tournament field? 👇 pic.twitter.com/3NBwpYP1W4
10
Last time he played against Maryland, Cockburn had 18 rebounds. That number would have been a big help on Friday night. In a rarity this season, Illinois didn't have the advantage on the glass.
