How would Illinois rebound following Thursday's disappointing loss to Ohio State? Give Brad Underwood's team oodles of credit for a key road win while denying Michigan another plus on its NCAA reume.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' 93-85 victory at Crisler Center on Sunday afternoon:
The Big Ten title remains possible for Illinois. And the schedule works in its favor with home games against Penn State and Iowa. While nothing is guaranteed, a sweep seems likely. The question is will Wisconsin win out and grab the title by itself? Tuesday's game against Purdue is a huge challenge. Saturday against Nebraska? Not so much.
I should just start every buzzer-beater with a Trent Frazier section. The super senior did it again Sunday, nailing a critical three-pointer in the final minute. Mr. Clutch (sorry, Jerry West) was 3 for 3 beyond the arc. Impressive.
When the top six in The Associated Press Top 25 lost on Saturday it figured to be a bad sign for ranked teams playing Sunday. Illinois survived the run of upset. Now, the question is what happens with Monday's Top 25. A 1-1 week, including a road win, should balance out pretty well and keep the team somewhere near last week's No. 15. Stay tuned.
Over the years, I have seen a bunch of great perimeter shooters at Illinois: Cory Bradford, Frazier, Richard Keene, Brandon Paul, Luther Head, Dee Brown. Andy Kaufmann and on and on and on. Alfonso Plummer definitely has moved onto that list with an unreal one-year stint in Champaign-Urbana.
When Plummer is playing, there is no such thing as a heat check. It looks like every shot is going in. Obviously, he has a green light and he should. Twenty-three points in a half will work for Illinois every game. He made his lone-three-point shot in the second half to finish with 26.
So much for Kofi Cockburn being a liability. To be clear to the man/mountain, I never wrote that. And wouldn't. He returned to his usual form, hitting 11 of 15 shots for a game-high 27 points. Put him back near the front of the Player of the Year lists. He is a major pain for opposing coaches.
Early in the year, I thought Coleman Hawkins was the next great Illinois star. Potentially. The Californian had some down moments the last couple of months, but appears to peaking at the right time. His six points, four rebounds and defense were important to the Illinois win. And he makes plays that cause you to stop the tape and immediately watch it again.
Announcer Bill Raftery did an excellent job during the broadcast on CBS explaining Michigan's plan during Juwan Howard's time away from the team. Raftery related how Phil Martelli didn't want to make any major changes to what Howard had been doing. That's great insight and a smart way to handle what could be an awkward situation.
Sub of the Game honors go to guard Andre Curbelo. He scored 12 points, had three rebounds and three assists. If he keeps playing like he did Sunday, Illinois has a chance to advance deep into March. Or April.
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WHMS. He was happy with Plummer and Cockburn.
"Plummer's first half was as good as I've seen a player have that I've coached. That was spectacular.
"I loved Kofi Cockburn's effort tonight. He didn't force anything. He just took it as it came to him."
He liked his team's shooting touch in the second half.
"We got good looks," he said.