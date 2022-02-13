Bob's buzzer-beaters: Illini survive
Sometimes, a scare is a good thing. Will that be the case with Illinois' close call against Northwestern? We'll see. Just a hunch it is brought up during upcoming workouts.
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 73-66 victory at soldout State Farm Center.
Nice gesture by Illinois to honor Kofi Cockburn before the game for joining the school's 1,000-point club. If it will get the big guy to think about coming back for his senior season, it might be wise to give him an award at every game. If he cares about those kind of things. Kenny Battle, Matt Heldman, Dee Brown and Ayo Dosunmu set a high bar, but Cockburn is moving up the list of all-time fan favorites.
Cockburn finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. The double-doubles keep piling up.
Former @IlliniMBB player Mike Davis joining Brian and Deon at halftime. #Illini lead 44-30. pic.twitter.com/qbOotE9PQh— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) February 13, 2022
Another impressive show of support from Illinois fans, who filled the building on a snowy Sunday afternoon. To see an opponent Northwestern that doesn't normally fire up the masses. It tells me the fandom realizes this is (potentially) a special season for Brad Underwood's team and want to be apart of it. Serious FOMO.
The timing of the game couldn't have been better. The 1 p.m. tip was late enough to allow me to sleep in, but early enough to make sure attendees wouldn't miss one snap of the Super Bowl (set to kick at 5:30). If the Bears were in the big game (maybe 2024) there might have been some empty seats.
Let me go ahead and volunteer Illinois to host a game every Super Sunday going forward. As long as the start time isn't after 3 p.m.
Alfonso Plummer is among the best one-year additions in Illinois basketball history. The Utah transfer had 16 points in the first half, hitting 4 of 5 three-pointers. He finished with 19 points.
The only bad part: He stunningly missed two free throws in the final minute. Going into the game, he had been off on just a handful of freebies all season.
FINAL: No. 13 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 13, 2022
- Kofi Cockburn (19 points, 15 rebounds)
- Alfonso Plummer (19 points, 1 rebound)
- RJ Melendez (14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block)#Illini
Plenty of losses in the Top 25 by teams ranked ahead and behind Illinois. After a 1-1 week, including a loss to No. 3 Purdue, my guess is the Illini stay near last week's No. 13 when the new poll is released Monday.
Big Ten leader Illinois faces a monster week as it looks to win the conference title and improve its NCAA seed. On Wednesday, the team travels to Rutgers, where winning streaks go to die. The Scarlet Knights have a string of high-profile victories this season, including a win against then-No. 1-ranked Purdue on a bomb at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr.
It gets tougher on Saturday for the Illini, who visit the Breslin Center for a game against Michigan State.Wonder if Tom Izzo will remind his team about its earlier loss at Illinois? That's a big "Yes."
Perhaps his name invites it, but every time Northwestern guard Boo Buie touched the ball Sunday, the Illinois fans booed him.
He should consider going by his real first name Daniel. The same as Illini legend Dee Brown.
Sunday's N-G sports cover features @clikasNG on @mshsathletics wrestling and @Tatelines on #Illini football and men's basketball. #NGMedia @APSE_sportmedia @ngphotostaff pic.twitter.com/HejYpzAYrE— News-Gazette Preps (@ngpreps) February 13, 2022
Illinois now leads the series by 100 wins. To echo Loren Tate's point in Sunday's paper, the Illini dominance makes it impossible for the teams to be considered rivals. Barring a long, successful run by the Wildcats, it is never going to happen. Football is another matter. For my money, Illinois and Northwestern have a healthy rivalry going on the field that was enhanced by Illini blowout win in November.
9
Freshman of the Game honors go to R.J. Melendez, who hit two early three-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Excellent work that earned him more court time.
.@MelendezRamses 14 points on the postgame @Learfield @wdws1400 @whms975 @IlliniHQ @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/6khWEtlalw— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) February 13, 2022
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was concerned with the ball handling.
"It's just one of those deals," he said. "You can't start turning the ball over."
Underwood was happy with the defense.
"That's where games are won."
HAMMER TIME! 😤 @Ogomarpayne throws it down for @IlliniMBB 🔨 pic.twitter.com/Nurb7RfwaL— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 13, 2022
𝐊𝐨𝐟𝐢 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐩@kxng_alpha ties Skip Thoren with 41 career double-doubles!#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/tkDfVrusvp— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 13, 2022