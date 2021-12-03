News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good subs in for Bob Asmussen with his instant reaction to Illinois basketball’s 86-51 dismantling of Rutgers at State Farm Center on Friday night.
HOT OFF THE PRESS: #Illini blow out Rutgers in Big Ten opener. pic.twitter.com/QDeYvS6XFJ— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) December 4, 2021
1.
If the Illini manage to take down Arizona on Dec. 11, it’s probably fair to label State Farm Center a fortress. Ten win home wins in a row is no easy feat. Even if the streak that started on Jan. 19 against Penn State doesn’t live long in double digits, it’s a sign of improvement.
2.
Speaking of progression, it’s remarkable how far this Illinois team has come in the last two weeks, grinding out an ACC/Big Ten Challenge win on Monday against Notre Dame and blowing out a Big Ten opponent to close out the week, all while Andre Curbelo continues to miss time. That Cincinnati loss feels like a month ago.
.@AlfonsoPlummer9 hit that— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2021
🏹 🎯.@IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/xtKwDjbkLD
3.
Alfonso Plummer is proving to be one of the most potent Illinois sharpshooters in recent memory. The Utah transfer was golden on Friday, leading all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-15 (3 of 8 three-point) shooting.
Plummer pulled up and drained a mid-range jumper off the dribble, then hit another one several minutes later to give Illinois a 10-7 lead early on. Rutgers led for less than a minute, and Plummer owning his role as a surefire shooter is a big reason why.
Alfonso Plummer is one of the most impactful transfers in the country.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 4, 2021
A major addition for Illinois. https://t.co/rlSLk9yCZx
4.
But wait, he can put it on the floor, too?
Plummer has a problematic turnover knack, but in recent outings, he’s looking far more confident with the ball in his hands. He had one turnover in each half against the Scarlet Knights, and Brad Underwood will take that all season when he’s also scoring on decisive cuts to the hoop and shooting 100 percent from the free-throw line. Plummer is 23 of 23 on the season.
𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 ✋🏾@Ogomarpayne#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/wXgGKjT8AC— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 4, 2021
5.
There have been a couple of high-scoring affairs in this series recent years, but this game started out like the Illinois-Rutgers matchups of old. You know, the ones where baskets came at a premium and defense and second-chance points determined the victor. This looked like that at first, and then wasn’t.
Rutgers had a putrid span where it went 1 of 10 from the field in the first half, and Illinois put the game to bed early by connecting on 6 of 18 first-half three-pointers and going 15 of 31 from the floor. Kofi Cockburn (15 rebounds) and Omar Payne (seven rebounds) owned the boards and helped Illinois build a 47-33 rebounding edge.
Happy Friday. Here's a 👑 Cockburn ALLEY-OOP 🔥. @kxng_alpha // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/BsnFiIpUYi— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 4, 2021
6.
Kofi Cockburn loves playing the Scarlet Knights. He’s posted a double-double in all five career meetings against Rutgers, and scored
The Scarlet Knights were missing Geo Baker, but star forward Ron Harper Jr. has been a thorn in the Illini’s side in the past and they still have some firepower with guard Caleb McConnell and center Cliff Omoruyi.
Almost all of them had bad games. The Illinois defense clamped down from the tip-off, holding Rutgers to a 21-of-68 (30.9 percent) shooting clip.
7.
Da’Monte Williams added six points, five rebounds and four assists, and looked more confident than he has so far this season. Another veteran, Jacob Grandison, is rounding back into form after getting over the flu. He had an efficient night, finishing with 16 points on 7-of 11-shooting, along with four rebounds.
WATCH: #illini Coleman Hawkins and Jacob Grandison discuss 86-51 rout of Rutgers https://t.co/cNJwQoGT0y— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) December 4, 2021
8.
Friday night was one of Coleman Hawkins’ best defensive performances in an Illinois uniform. He limited Harper Jr. to five points and four rebounds on 1 of 9 shooting.
ESPN commentator and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel joked that Harper would “have nightmares of Coleman Hawkins guarding him.”
Underwood was proud of his budding talent in his postgame interview with WDWS.
“When I envision Coleman as a player, that’s it,” Underwood told Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart. “He has a chance to be an elite defender.”
“Keeping him focused, keeping him dialed in at that end was huge,” he added.
9.
Before the game, it seems a member of the Orange Krush may have pranked Rutgers assistant athletic director of communications Chris Corso by hopping onto his unattended laptop and tweeting, “Go Illini, Love Orange Krush #ILL.”
Corso logged back on and cleared the air about 25 minutes prior to tip-off, adding that it was all in good fun.
The Krush got up to plenty of mischief all night after earning praise from Notre Dame coach Mike Brey earlier in the week. It singled out Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy, and he faced a faithful stream boos all night. He finished with four points on a rough 2 of 11 shooting clip.
FINAL: Illinois 86, Rutgers 51— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 4, 2021
Alfonso Plummer (24 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist)
Jacob Grandison (16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist)
Kofi Cockburn (13 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists)
Coleman Hawkins (9 points, 3 rebounds, great defense on Ron Harper Jr.)#Illini
10.
Illinois has now opened Big Ten play with wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time since a four-year span of wins from the 2008-09 season to the 2011-12 season. Now, Illinois will look to win in Iowa City for the first time in the Underwood era.