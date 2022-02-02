After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 80-67 thumping of Wisconsin at the State Farm Center.
Hats off to the fans, who showed up in big numbers on a nasty night. Amazing.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini, Kofi plow ahead pic.twitter.com/G2EtnMuRfH— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 3, 2022
1
Considering the quality of the opponent, Illinois played its best game of the season. By far. The kind of performance that makes you think anything is possible when Brad Underwood's guys are clicking.
Exclamation point on 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆 in the Big Ten ❗— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 3, 2022
Kofi Cockburn finishes with 37 and 12 in @IlliniMBB's victory over No. 11 Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/ei0TiJPmR1
2
Illinois entered ranked No.18 in this week's Associated Press Top 25. It will move up next time. How far depends on the results Saturday at Indiana. Win in Bloomington and the Illini are a borderline Top 10 team. Watch what happens this week to the teams ranked ahead of Illinois.
Unreal night from the big man @kxng_alpha 💪 pic.twitter.com/4cyKYxGhrB— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 3, 2022
3
Apparently, Kofi Cockburn is all healed up. Warning to the rest of the Big Ten. He scored 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. A 50-pointer feels like it just around the corner.
Cockburn, who helped Illinois rally for a win Saturday at Northwestern, scored 20 in the first half. He hit 10 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds.
4
Andre Curbelo returned to the court for the first time with 15:58 left in the first half. The guard had been out because of COVID-19 and his team missed him.
He had seven points and two assists in 11 minutes. If his health issues are behind him, as they appear to be, Illinois is only going to get better. Curbelo gives the team an energy boost when he enters the game.
He still dives onto the court going after loose balls.
The #Illini defense was as good as ever today.— Jackson Janes (@JacksonJanes3) February 3, 2022
Johnny Davis: 5-19
Brad Davison: 3-12
Chucky Hepburn: 3-9
Steven Crowl: 3-8
Wisconsin 3-point shooting: 3-24
Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams belong on the Defensive Player of the Year watch list. They proved that again tonight.
5
Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer have been huge for Illinois game after game. But they were scoreless in the first half, missing all four shots in 30 combined minutes.
A bit of a surprise then that Illinois led by four at the break.
Frazier's first points came with 18:12 left in the game. Plummer followed with a three with 17:09 to go, putting his team up 11.
6
Good thing public-address announcer Tim Sinclair made it Wednesday. He worked a Bulls game Tuesday at United Center and ran into rain/snow on the trip back to Champaign.
Sinclair is enjoying Ayo Dosunmu's rookie season with the Bulls. On Feb. 18, Sinclair will work the Rising Stars Challenge in Cleveland. Dosunmu is on the rookie roster.
7
Brad Davison drew the wrath of the Illinois crowd Wednesday night. Every time the senior touched the ball, he was loudly booed.
The razzing must have worked. He missed 9 of 12 shots from the field and finished with seven points.
Krush, Johnny Davis is not overrated. With all due respect, get a new chant.— Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) February 3, 2022
Davis (13 points) 3-9 FG but he is 7-for-8 FT and has nine rebounds.
8
Davison wasn't the only Badger who got picked on. The fans also gave it to star Johnny Davis, chanting "Overrated" when he went to the free throw line. The fans might want to put that one away. Davis had 22 points and 15 rebounds. He is the real deal.
Johnny Davis can’t handle the shotguns pic.twitter.com/pgYcvpyhZB— Barstool Illini (@BarstoolILL) February 3, 2022
9
On the day Illinois football wrapped up its 2022 recruiting class, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry took in the basketball game. Where did Henry play in college? Wisconsin. If you are wondering which way Henry was rooting, you usually go with the school that signs your checks.
10
Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was thrilled with the fans.
"The students who were hear tonight, I cannot say thank you enough," he said. "It impacted the game. This place was rocking.
"What else are you going to do on a snow day?"