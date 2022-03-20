College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Frazier
Trent Frazier leaves the floor after Sunday's loss.

Another disappointing finish for Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team. Make that three in a row if you count the COVID-19 canceled 2020 NCAA tournament.

Lots of questions. Some blame. And credit to Houston for playing well. There's a reason the Cougars keep advancing in March.

Here are 10 other thoughts following Houston's lopsided 68-53 score victory over Illinois at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena:

03212022-illini-mbb-sendoff-kofi.jpg

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn fist bumps Illinois fans as he and the rest of Illini leave the team hotel in Pittsburgh to its NCAA Tournament second-round matchup at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh with Houston on Sunday morning. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

1

Will Sunday be the last time we see Kofi Cockburn in an Illinois uniform? My hunch is no. The man/mountain is making good money thanks to name, image and likeness. Why not come back a fourth year at a place where he is beloved and one of the all-time greats. The decision won't likely be immediate. Cockburn needs to talk to basketball experts and, of course, his family.

Cockburn did his part Sunday, just missing another double-double. He's got ther basics down pat, There are parts of his game that will benefit from another year on the college court, particularly his range, passing and ball handling.

2

Illinois fans have to say goodbye to longtime standout Trent Frazier and one-year wonder Alfonso Plummer. They were just 4 of 17 shooting for 16 combined points. The Illini wouldn't have won the Big Ten or earned a No. 4 tournament seed without them. They will be missed. Frazier will come back down the road when he enters the school's athletic hall of fame.

3

Loads of second guessing of Underwood on the way. Not from me, but almost everyone else. I think he deserves credit for giving the freshnan more time Sunday when the starters weren't cutting it. Sometimes, it just doesn't work. Ask John Calipari and Scott Drew. Without Underwood's recruiting and work with the players, the program wouldn't have turned the corner. Remember, Lon Kruger struggled in the tournament during his time at Illinois, never getting past the second round.

03202022-illini-mbb-sampson-close.jpg
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson answers a question at a press conference at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Sampson’s Cougars will play Illinois at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday in a second-round NCAA tournament game, the first time the former Indiana coach will square off against the Illini since he was fired at Indiana in 2008.

4

On the most-despised list for Illinois fans:1. Bruce Pearl, Iowa assistant. 2. Pearl, Auburn coach. 3. Pearl, Tennessee coach. 4. Pearl, Milwaukee coach. 5. Pearl, ESPN analyst. 6. Kelvin Sampson, former Indiana coach. The Illinois got another shot at him Sunday. Don't expect a planned rematch any time soon.

03212022-illini-mbb-frazier-alexander-hallway-postgame.jpg

Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier and assistant coach Geoff Alexander walk down the halls of PPG Paints Arena after the Illini's 68-53 loss to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

5

In its pregame coverage, ESPN picked Illinois to beat the Cougars. So did Wally Szczerbiak on CBS. Always good to have the former Miami (Ohio) star on your side.

03202022-illini-mbb-houston-mascot.jpg

Houston's mascot walks in ahead of the Cougars' win over UAB in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Painst Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

6

The loud noise you heard early in the first was Illinois fans screaming in unison "Get a rebound." The Cougars jumped to an early 5-1 edge in offensive rebounds.

Illinois clearly figured out part of the issue, not allowing Houston to increase its rebound edge by halftime.

7

CBS announcers Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller were critical of Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins' decisions to shoot three-pointers. Bonner has three-plus decades of calling games, so it's smart to listen to his critiques. And Miller is one of the best shooters in the history of the game, so his credibility is off the charts. My guess is Curbelo and Hawkins spend the off-season improving their perimeter game.

8

Nice to see R.J. Melendez get some early playing time and do something with it, scoring on his first attempt. If the freshman progresses as expected, his role will will be increased in 2022-23 and beyond. Maybe a lot. He gets Rookie of the Game honors in a close call over ...

03212022-illini-mbb-goode-3-celebrate.jpg
Freshman Luke Goode celebrates a first-half three-pointer against Houston in Sunday’s NCAA tournament game in Pittsburgh.

9

Luke Goode. The Indiana product hit a pair of three-pointers in the the first half that kept the team close. He made big plays in the second half, too.

Like Melendez, his potential seems to be at the high end.With Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and (maybe) Cockburn moving on, there will be plenty of minutes to fill.

Dunk
Brad Underwood questions a technical foul call following a dunk by freshman RJ Melendez.

10

On the technical call against Melendez for hanging on the rim: Huh? I totally get the idea of discouraging players from taunting the opponent. This wasn't that. Melendez was simply making sure he came down safely after a dunk. That rule needs to be revisited and only called when the violation is at the extreme. Understand the officials have a difficult job to do. It's unfortunate when they make it harder on themselves by going too far.

"Horrible," Underwood said afterward.

