Another disappointing finish for Brad Underwood's Illinois basketball team. Make that three in a row if you count the COVID-19 canceled 2020 NCAA tournament.
Lots of questions. Some blame. And credit to Houston for playing well. There's a reason the Cougars keep advancing in March.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Houston's lopsided 68-53 score victory over Illinois at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena:
1
Will Sunday be the last time we see Kofi Cockburn in an Illinois uniform? My hunch is no. The man/mountain is making good money thanks to name, image and likeness. Why not come back a fourth year at a place where he is beloved and one of the all-time greats. The decision won't likely be immediate. Cockburn needs to talk to basketball experts and, of course, his family.
Cockburn did his part Sunday, just missing another double-double. He's got ther basics down pat, There are parts of his game that will benefit from another year on the college court, particularly his range, passing and ball handling.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini KO'd by Houston pic.twitter.com/U05fDwNPNc— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 20, 2022
2
Illinois fans have to say goodbye to longtime standout Trent Frazier and one-year wonder Alfonso Plummer. They were just 4 of 17 shooting for 16 combined points. The Illini wouldn't have won the Big Ten or earned a No. 4 tournament seed without them. They will be missed. Frazier will come back down the road when he enters the school's athletic hall of fame.
#Illini coach Brad Underwood and players Trent Frazier, RJ Melendez and Kofi Cockburn address the media after today’s loss to Houston. pic.twitter.com/EY3b3bKSJ1— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 20, 2022
3
Loads of second guessing of Underwood on the way. Not from me, but almost everyone else. I think he deserves credit for giving the freshnan more time Sunday when the starters weren't cutting it. Sometimes, it just doesn't work. Ask John Calipari and Scott Drew. Without Underwood's recruiting and work with the players, the program wouldn't have turned the corner. Remember, Lon Kruger struggled in the tournament during his time at Illinois, never getting past the second round.
4
On the most-despised list for Illinois fans:1. Bruce Pearl, Iowa assistant. 2. Pearl, Auburn coach. 3. Pearl, Tennessee coach. 4. Pearl, Milwaukee coach. 5. Pearl, ESPN analyst. 6. Kelvin Sampson, former Indiana coach. The Illinois got another shot at him Sunday. Don't expect a planned rematch any time soon.
5
In its pregame coverage, ESPN picked Illinois to beat the Cougars. So did Wally Szczerbiak on CBS. Always good to have the former Miami (Ohio) star on your side.
6
The loud noise you heard early in the first was Illinois fans screaming in unison "Get a rebound." The Cougars jumped to an early 5-1 edge in offensive rebounds.
Illinois clearly figured out part of the issue, not allowing Houston to increase its rebound edge by halftime.
Brad Underwood: These days are never very fun. It means the end to a great season, a championship season. We don't want to lose sight of any of that in that locker room. #Illini #MarchMadness— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 20, 2022
7
CBS announcers Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller were critical of Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins' decisions to shoot three-pointers. Bonner has three-plus decades of calling games, so it's smart to listen to his critiques. And Miller is one of the best shooters in the history of the game, so his credibility is off the charts. My guess is Curbelo and Hawkins spend the off-season improving their perimeter game.
More of the #Illini depart. Smattering of fans gave them well-wishes and high-fives leading into the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/5Tp3c2FApO— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 20, 2022
8
Nice to see R.J. Melendez get some early playing time and do something with it, scoring on his first attempt. If the freshman progresses as expected, his role will will be increased in 2022-23 and beyond. Maybe a lot. He gets Rookie of the Game honors in a close call over ...
9
Luke Goode. The Indiana product hit a pair of three-pointers in the the first half that kept the team close. He made big plays in the second half, too.
Like Melendez, his potential seems to be at the high end.With Frazier, Da'Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and (maybe) Cockburn moving on, there will be plenty of minutes to fill.
10
On the technical call against Melendez for hanging on the rim: Huh? I totally get the idea of discouraging players from taunting the opponent. This wasn't that. Melendez was simply making sure he came down safely after a dunk. That rule needs to be revisited and only called when the violation is at the extreme. Understand the officials have a difficult job to do. It's unfortunate when they make it harder on themselves by going too far.
"Horrible," Underwood said afterward.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.