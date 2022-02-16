Bob's buzzer-beaters: Out of RAC, into the fire
The Big Ten should probably hold off engraving "ILLINOIS" on the regular-season title trophy. For now. Rutgers knocked Brad Underwood's team out of sole possession of first place.
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Rutgers' convincing 70-59 victory at Jersey Mike's Arena.
1
Out of RAC, into the fire. Obviously, Rutgers' home court has become the place to avoid this season, with the Scarlet Knights knocking off ranked team after ranked team. But the next game might be more difficult for the Illini, playing Michigan State at Breslin Center. With the Spartans coming off a humbling loss at Penn State.
The double-whammy: Tom Izzo's guys want to avenge their earlier loss to Illinois at State Farm Center.
2
Credit Illinois for putting up a fight. After trailing by as many as 23 points in the second half, the Illini clawed within nine in the final minutes. Finishing strong makes the flight home a bit easier.
- Kofi Cockburn finishes with 20 points, 10 rebounds and is the new all-time double-doubles leader in #Illini history.
- RJ Melendez had 10 points off the bench (as close to a sub above as it got)
3
Illinois man/mountain Kofi Cockburn did what he could to keep his team close. He had another double-double and hit 8 of 14 from the field. He also avoided foul trouble, picking up only one. Illinois can't hang against the best teams in the conference without Cockburn on the floor.
4
Of course, Rutgers blared Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days" after the win.
"The Boss" is famously from New Jersey.
5
I am all for sports venues named after food/beverage companies. Jersey Mike's Arena makes me hungry. Of course, there is Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Coors Field, KFC Yum! Center and Little Caesars Arena also junp in my head.
6
Sign of trouble, especially on the road, for Illinois: At the 11:44 mark of the first half, Cockburn was 3 of 5 from the field. The rest of the team was 1 for 9. It got a little bit better by halftime, with the entire team shooting 32 percent.
Good news? The Illini have some recruits on the way (our Gavin Good was on the scene for a future story).
7
Rutgers made itself hard to cover in the opening half by sharing the wealth. Four guys had seven to nine points. Cockburn was the only Illini with more than five points.
8
BTN analyst Jess Settles sang the praises of Underwood's team, saying it was capable of cutting down the nets at the end of the season. I don't watch every game Settles calls, so he could be saying that about 10 teams in the conference.
Doubt it. As a player and a broadcaster, the former Iowa star has always been a straight shooter.
9
Freshman of the Game honors go to R.J. Melendez. For the second time in a row he hit double figures. More playing time for the big guard.
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was disturbed by the rebound margin (Rutgers +18).
"They pounded us. That wasn't just getting beating on the glass, that was a full-frontal annihilation."
