Bob's buzzer-beaters: Seniors help Illinois avoid disaster
If you are Illinois, challenging for a share of the Big Ten title, you can't lose at home to Penn State. Yet there was Brad Underwood's team, trailing the visitors by two with 6:02 left.
But the seniors refused to let it happen, saving Illinois its worst defeat of the season.
Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' 60-55 victory against the Nittany Lions at the State Farm Center on Thursday night:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini keep title hopes alive — barely. pic.twitter.com/lRW4yb09ag— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) March 4, 2022
1
So, thanks to Da'Monte Williams, Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer, all goals remain doable for Illinois. It will still need to beat Iowa on Sunday (no easy task) and hope Nebraska stuns Wisconsin to share the Big Ten title. Never say never.
Illinois also kept hopes alive for a Top 16 seed in the NCAA tournament, which could mean a nearby destination in the first two rounds. I hear Milwaukee is nice this time of year.
2
Frazier did a little bit of everything in the second-to-last home game of his Illini career. He hit double figures and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals. He is going to be extremely difficult to replace next season and beyond. It will be fun to watch his final chapters in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. He might be ready to go on a Glen Rice-type run.
🏹 @DAWilliams14 is steppin' up behind the arc for @IlliniMBB— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2022
That's a scary sight! 😬 pic.twitter.com/uCSTXi5Ojn
3
Williams hit four threes and led the team with 14 points. While he is a much different player than his dad Frank, Williams has had a significant impact. Like Frazier, he will be sorely missed next season.
.@kxng_alpha takes flight and slams it down for @IlliniMBB 😤. pic.twitter.com/pvfIJYvWSH— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 4, 2022
4
Not a huge night for man/mountain Kofi Cockburn, who had 11 points and six rebounds. He didn't force shots and was solid (3 for 4) at the line. He got rebounding help from an unlikely source, Plummer, who had six.
Illinois wins.— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) March 4, 2022
21-8 overall, 14-5 Big Ten pic.twitter.com/X1cSzTHPML
5
Nice gesture by Illinois to have a moment of silence for the people of war-torn Ukraine. The colors of the country's flag — yellow and blue — were shown on the giant scoreboard. Classy.
📊 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 4, 2022
Da’Monte 14 pts / 3 reb / 2 ast / 2 stl
Kofi 11 pts / 6 reb / 1 blk
Trent 10 pts / 4 ast / 2 stl
Jake 8 pts / 5 reb
Coleman 6 pts / 2 reb
Plummer 5 pts / 6 reb#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/nGszIIAbLI
6
Before the game, the families of new Illinois Athletics Hall of Famers Jack Smiley and Hek Kenney were recognized. Smiley was a member of the famous "Whiz Kids," while Kenney made his mark as long-time wrestling coach. Kenney Gym was named in his honor.
7
Thirty minutes before opening tip, there were no more than 200 non-Orange Krush fans in the stands. There is some good about the 6 p.m. start time, but building early energy from the crowd isn't part of it. Perhaps it doesn't matter to the home team. But as you watch other games hosted by top teams this week, see how much they feed off the fans. No reason to complain. TV controls the times.
.@The_fridge53 joins us at half. @wdws1400 @whms975 @Learfield @illinihq @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/14xABpTG7C— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) March 4, 2022
8
More former standouts showed up Thursday night. Both basketball and football. Cory Bradford and Joe Cross represented hoops and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green repped football. Green's team made the playoffs his rookie season and looks on his way to a long, successful career.
9
Sub of the Game honors go to Coleman Hawkins. The Californian struggled from the field, missing 5 of 6. But he was perfect at the free throw line, hitting all four tries.
@CoachUnderwood #Illini https://t.co/89HVLwErv7— Illini Report 🇺🇦 (@IlliniReport) March 4, 2022
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WHMS. He was happy to get the victory.
"I thought our defense settled in in the second half and we did some positive things," Underwood said.
"We needed a game like that."
He praised Hawkins for his play down the stretch.
"I've got all the faith in the world in Coleman Hawkins."
