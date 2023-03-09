Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Turns out, you can beat the same opponent three times in the same season.
Penn State proved it Thursday at the United Center, completing a triple play against Illinois with a victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
The win likely punched Penn State's NCAA tournament ticket while doing little damage to Illinois' prospects.
Brad Underwood's team is still going dancing. The only question is where.
Lots of practice time for the Illini in the next few days. That's two years in a row Illinois dropped its Big Ten tournament opener.
Here are my thoughts after Penn State's easier-than-it-sounds 79-76 victory.
1
Transfers Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. did what they could but needed more help from their teammates.
Too bad Shannon will only get one game in front of his family and friends.
Want it more. #Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/WZvVDs9n6L— Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 10, 2023
2
Jalen Pickett didn't cause his usual amount of damage against Illinois in the first half. In fact, the Penn State star had just three points. No. 22 was definitely the focus of Illinois' preparation.
But Pickett got it going after intermission, finishing with 12 points.
Good news: If Illinois sees him again, it will deep in the NCAA tournament.
Are there a lot of fans here? Sort of, kind of. Are most of them #Illini fans? Yes. #B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/Ii7VMtgB1v— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 9, 2023
3
Anything can happen in the Big Ten tournament. Ohio State is still alive while Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are heading home. I won't be a bit shocked if he Buckeyes keep the upset streak alive Friday aginst Michigan State. The Spartans have been warned.
4
It was Casual Thursday for the head coaches, who wore pullovers and sneakers. Certainly more comfortable, but it doesn't look as good as if they had on ties and jackets.
5
Never know what you are going to see for halftime entertainment at the Big Ten tournament. During Thursday night's break, there was an on-court race between dogs representing the conference schools. Awww, who's a good boy/girl? All of them. Really not much of a race though. Call it a tie.
6
I don't know what it is, but a game just feels more important when Gene Honda is the public-address announcer. As he is all weekend at the United Center.
Later in the spring, the Illinois alum will be on the microphone at the Final Four, a position he has held for years. He also works the Chicago White Sox games and whatever else he is asked to do.
He is among the nicest people you will ever meet.
7
So sorry to hear about former Illinois coach Bill Self, who is in the hospital. He obviously isn't working at the Big 12 tournament. Health comes first.
Get well soon, Coach.
Remember, Illinois doesn't get to the title game in 2005 without the players he recruited.
I understand there is resentment from some in Illinois because he left the school to go Kansas. Not from me. It was a no-brainer. When your dream job calls, you go because you never know if you will get the chance again.
That was Self and Kansas.
I'd say it worked out well for him what with two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Here is hoping we see him back on the court when he is ready.
"Hey, gimmie that!"— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) March 10, 2023
Think that was @colehawk23 calling his block.#B1GMBBT x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/DTIyQbRtM0
8
Twenty-five minutes before the start of the game, the United Center stands were sparsely filled. Most of those in attendance were wearing Illinois colors. It is a long trip from Pennsylvania to Chicago, so no surprise the Nittany Lions were light on support.
TOO EASY for LUKE GOODE! 😤@IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/dgL3bDja5i— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 10, 2023
9
Another face in the crowd: legendary official Ed Hightower. He works for the Big Ten and visits the various campuses. His expertise on officiating is a huge asset for the Big Ten.
10
One more just for fun: Nobody asked me, but playing next year's Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis is a terrible idea. Unless you are a Gophers rooter.
The tournament needs to be played in Chicago or Indianapolis. Either is great. But no other place. This is not a knock on Minneapolis, which a wonderful city. But it is too far removed from the center of the conference.
Of course, when UCLA and Southern California join the conference, you know league officials won't be able to resist having Los Angeles host a time or two.
11
Well, the early departure for Illinois means I will get home in time for Illinois football's pro timing day. The event is scheduled for Friday and will be another chance for reporters to talk to Illinois' NFL hopefuls. There are more this year than in recent seasons, led by certain first-round pick Devon Witherspoon.