B10 Penn St Illinois Basketball

Dain Dainja shoots over Penn State’s Kebba Njie during the first half of Thursday’s Big Ten tournament game at the United Center in Chicago.

Turns out, you can beat the same opponent three times in the same season.

Penn State proved it Thursday at the United Center, completing a triple play against Illinois with a victory in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

The win likely punched Penn State's NCAA tournament ticket while doing little damage to Illinois' prospects.

Brad Underwood's team is still going dancing. The only question is where.

Lots of practice time for the Illini in the next few days. That's two years in a row Illinois dropped its Big Ten tournament opener.

Here are my thoughts after Penn State's easier-than-it-sounds 79-76 victory.

1

Transfers Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. did what they could but needed more help from their teammates.

Too bad Shannon will only get one game in front of his family and friends.

2

Jalen Pickett didn't cause his usual amount of damage against Illinois in the first half. In fact, the Penn State star had just three points. No. 22 was definitely the focus of Illinois' preparation.

But Pickett got it going after intermission, finishing with 12 points.

Good news: If Illinois sees him again, it will deep in the NCAA tournament.

3

Anything can happen in the Big Ten tournament. Ohio State is still alive while Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin are heading home. I won't be a bit shocked if he Buckeyes keep the upset streak alive Friday aginst Michigan State. The Spartans have been warned.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois's Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates his three-point basket as he and Matthew Mayer head downcourt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

4

It was Casual Thursday for the head coaches, who wore pullovers and sneakers. Certainly more comfortable, but it doesn't look as good as if they had on ties and jackets.

5

Never know what you are going to see for halftime entertainment at the Big Ten tournament. During Thursday night's break, there was an on-court race between dogs representing the conference schools. Awww, who's a good boy/girl? All of them. Really not much of a race though. Call it a tie.

homecoming

Grand Marshall Gene Honda during the Illini Homecoming Parade along Fourth street in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

6

I don't know what it is, but a game just feels more important when Gene Honda is the public-address announcer. As he is all weekend at the United Center.

Later in the spring, the Illinois alum will be on the microphone at the Final Four, a position he has held for years. He also works the Chicago White Sox games and whatever else he is asked to do.

He is among the nicest people you will ever meet.

From left: A busy offseason for Brad Underwood saw the Illini men’s basketball coach work with former Illini coaches Bill Self and Lon Kruger in raising funds for a Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on April 12, dole out hugs to Wendy Gill, wife of former Flyin’ Illini standout Kendall Gill, during Gill’s annual golf outing at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy on July 11, enjoy some relaxation and work on his golf game on the grounds of the Atkins Golf Club in Urbana as part of the Illini Rebounders golf outing on Aug. 16 and speak to various groups, including the Ladies Rebounders Luncheon at the I Hotel in Champaign on Oct. 17.

7

So sorry to hear about former Illinois coach Bill Self, who is in the hospital. He obviously isn't working at the Big 12 tournament. Health comes first.

Get well soon, Coach.

Remember, Illinois doesn't get to the title game in 2005 without the players he recruited.

I understand there is resentment from some in Illinois because he left the school to go Kansas. Not from me. It was a no-brainer. When your dream job calls, you go because you never know if you will get the chance again.

That was Self and Kansas.

I'd say it worked out well for him what with two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Here is hoping we see him back on the court when he is ready.

8

Twenty-five minutes before the start of the game, the United Center stands were sparsely filled. Most of those in attendance were wearing Illinois colors. It is a long trip from Pennsylvania to Chicago, so no surprise the Nittany Lions were light on support.

9

Another face in the crowd: legendary official Ed Hightower. He works for the Big Ten and visits the various campuses. His expertise on officiating is a huge asset for the Big Ten.

10

One more just for fun: Nobody asked me, but playing next year's Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis is a terrible idea. Unless you are a Gophers rooter.

The tournament needs to be played in Chicago or Indianapolis. Either is great. But no other place. This is not a knock on Minneapolis, which a wonderful city. But it is too far removed from the center of the conference.

Of course, when UCLA and Southern California join the conference, you know league officials won't be able to resist having Los Angeles host a time or two.

11

Well, the early departure for Illinois means I will get home in time for Illinois football's pro timing day. The event is scheduled for Friday and will be another chance for reporters to talk to Illinois' NFL hopefuls. There are more this year than in recent seasons, led by certain first-round pick Devon Witherspoon.

