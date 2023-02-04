Iowa isn't talking anymore about TicketGate. An athletic department spokesperson said the school is sticking with its original statement after denying the Orange Krush's earlier purchase of 200 tickets for Saturday's game.

So I turned to the guy who knows as much about Iowa sports as anyone I know: columnist/beat writer Mike Hlas. who has been at the Cedar Rapids Gazette since 1981.

"I thought it was funny," he said. "I thought everything about it was funny. I realize it was offensive to some people because they misidentified themselves. But it so happens I was in college once (actually at Iowa). I may have done one or two things that were even less honorable."

As Hlas pointed out, this was not the first time the Krush tried to "sneak" into a Big Ten arena outside of Champaign.

"They've been using cover stories to get into the buildings for 20 years. They get the tickets from Iowa in October and the week of the game, Iowa figures it out? OK."

He continued.

"Another question I have is 'If there had been 5,000 unsold tickets for this game, would they have canceled a couple hundred or would they have just looked the other way?' I don't know."

The Krush is not without fault.

"I think they needed a much better plan, a better cover story. But you live and learn. The kids coming back next year will think this thing through a little better."

Hlas has seen the Krush make past trips to Carver-Hawkeye during his long career.

"I thought it was tremendous," Hlas said. "It's nice to have fans from other teams. You don't see them at basketball games that often. I always like to see them.

"Illinois always gets fans here no matter what. Today is no exception."

Here are 10 other thoughts after Iowa ended five-game losing streak against Illinois. Great game. Back and forth. Is it too much to ask for a rematch in Chicago at the Big Ten tournament?

1

Iowa didn't miss a chance to point out what happened to the Orange Krush tickets. At the 9:15 mark in the first half, kids attending the game from the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids were introduced to a long, loud ovation. All wearing Hawkeye gear, they were the recipients of seats that had been reserved for the Krush.

2

No need for Illinois fans to pay attention to the release of The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. It would have been a lock had Illinois won. Now, it will be another wait. If at all. Who cares about the polls? Well, frankly, a lot of people

3

Not only did Illinois cost itself the joy of being ranked, it also likely moved down the seed line in NCAA tournament projections. Brad Underwood's team had been trending up in recent weeks, moving toward "closer-to-home Top 16 positions. That isn't out of the question, but letting a winnable game get away doesn't help.

4

The Baylor Bunch was at it again for Illinois on Saturday, with former Bears Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja combining for 38 points and 14 rebounds. Maybe a Waco company can come up with an NIL deal to celebrate their work. Just a thought.

5

Great to see former Big Ten basketball official Ed Hightower at the game today. Last time I talked to him, he was working for the conference as an advisor to the commissioner. A good guy and an even better referee.

I sat next to him during the Illinois-Notre Dame game early in the 2021-22 season and he was very gracious. And trying to be low-key.

6

One of the hazards of going to other Big Ten courts is the incessant playing of the school's fight song. No different in Iowa City. I imagine "Fight, Fight for Iowa" will be in my ear for the next week or so. Probably until the next road trip I attend at Indiana on Feb. 18.

7

Media seating at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is next to the stands in the lower third of the building. Not as good as being near the court but better than the nose-bleed seats we get in some buildings. It's all good.

I'm at a basketball game and getting pair for it. What a country.

8

Nice attempt, I guess, by Iowa to try to stripe the arena with fans wearing gold or black in alternating sections. The promotion was thwarted somewhat by Illinois fans dotting the place with orange. Of course, 200 fewer than expected.

Hlas is a not a fan of the idea.

"I don't like people being sheep and wearing what they are told to wear," Hlas said.

9

All sorts of wrestling going on in the Iowa City area, which is hosting both the team duals and girls' state championships this week. With the longtime dominance of the Hawkeyes program, Iowa City is to wrestling what Eugene, Ore., is to track and field and Tuscaloosa, Ala., is to football.

10

Illinois Freshman of the Game honor looked to be decided by halftime, with Ty Rodgers scoring six points (hitting all three shots) and plucking five rebounds. But Jayden Epps had a monster second half to wrest it away.

11

Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was disappointed in Iowa's advantage at the free throw line (the Hawkeyes won there 26-18.

"It's been our nemesis in two road games, at Northwester and here today. It's a really hard feeling as a coach. You can't control anything because we foul. It is just a lack of disclipline.

12

Is it just me or has Tony Perkins been at Iowa for 15 years? Nope. The Indianapolis native is only a junior. Iowa isn't close without the guard, who scored 32 points, hitting 15 of 16 at the line.

"I give Perkins credit," Underwood said.