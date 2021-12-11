Bob's buzzer-beaters: The one that got away
Brad Underwood: Austin Hutcherson is going to be out for the rest of the year. Austin has an athletic hernia that will require surgery. That will put him out ~10 weeks. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 12, 2021
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following No. 11-ranked Arizona's 83-79 win against the Illini at State Farm Center:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini fall short pic.twitter.com/wmwYwtpZiU— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) December 12, 2021
There will be no Top 25 for Illinois this week. And unlikely for a while. Saturday's game was a missed opportunity for the Illini to impress the voters. You can debate how important it is to be in the Top 25, but it does impress recruits. And it's cool to see your favorite team's name on the ESPN crawl at the bottom of the screen. Maybe later.
Brad Underwood has called the #Illini soft a lot in the postgame, and he does so again.— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) December 12, 2021
"Put it all in caps, SOFTNESS."
"Have you ever known my teams to be that?"
It was a rough night offensively for superstar Kofi Cockburn. The 7-footer missed 10 of 15 shots from the field. He had his usual rebound haul (12) but Illinois won't win many games with him shooting like that.
Illinois continued to try to get him the ball late in the game Normally, the right way to go. But not Saturday.
Arizona Wildcats' charter flight to Illinois diverted to Indianapolis because of low visibility https://t.co/sPWSV4mr6g pic.twitter.com/VSJ6nKt3UD— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 11, 2021
Credit Arizona for a gutty performance in its first true road game of the season. First-year coach Tommy Lloyd is way ahead of projections, winning big with Sean Miller's players. Just wait until the former Gonzaga assistant gets his own recruits. The Wildcats figure to be a Pac-12 power again.
Saturday's win was the first in four tries for the Wildcats at State Farm Center. Their contingent of fans who made the trip celebrated on the court afterward.
🔥 @trentfrazier knocks down another one!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 11, 2021
He has five 3-pointers for @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/z6dIQSyi9V
Illini super senior Trent Frazier isn't going down without a fight. He led the team with 27 points, hitting an array of shots.
He could have hit the road after last season, but chose to come back. His commtiment to the program is admirable.
Incredible game. Not outcome we wanted, but wow…the #ILLINI #famILLy showed up today! Brought chills to see 🔶🔷 from floor to rooftop, and the energy…electric! 1st time we’ve heard @StateFarmCenter shaking like that in 2 yrs. Keep bringing it! Huge effort from all. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Y2IZbk4Qmv— Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) December 12, 2021
It was the best atmosphere at an Illinois home game this season. By a mile. The fans showed up early and were loud from the jump. Public-address announcer Tim Sinclair did his usual first-rate job keeping the fans informed.
When Frazier single-handedly erased Arizona's lead on fours baskets in a row with 8:22 left in the first half, it sounded like 2005.
Frazier played maybe his best half of basketball at Illinois, scoring 16 points, rebounding and adding exceptional defense, He took a pair of charges that slowed Arizona runs.
The @IlliniMBB host Arizona today and it reminded me of our battles with the Wildcats back in the day. Check out this story of an all time epic scouting report Coach Billy Gillispie delivered. pic.twitter.com/zY8uPdATwb— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) December 11, 2021
Sign of trouble: Despite the fine work done by Frazier and running mate Alfonso Plummer (14 points) Illinois led by just four at half. It was a disappointing finish after leading by as many as 13 points before the break. Arizona's largest margin was seven points.
The @TheOrangeKrush can’t wait to get in #Illini pic.twitter.com/9xl2v3l9JY— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) December 11, 2021
About the striped arena. A nice effort. It certainly works better at a basketball game than at football. And the school helped the forgetful fans by leaving the correct-color T-shirt on the seats.
Also, classy move by Illinois honoring the late Dave Bechtel. The longtime faculty member and a season-ticket holder in football and men's basketball for 58 years, Mr. Bechtel passed away in November.
A special National Anthem today @StateFarmCenter for @IlliniMBB @wdws1400 pic.twitter.com/IpA0HPgohr— Ed Bond (@EdIllini) December 11, 2021
One of the biggest roars of the night came after Noah Kublank played the "Star-Spangled Banner" on the violin. Kublank is a violin major from Libertyville. I hope he comes back many more times this season and shares his talents at other athletic venues, too. How often do you hear the national anthem played on violin at a baseball or softball game?
👀 @AlfonsoPlummer9 is seeing triple!— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 12, 2021
He has six 3's and a team-high 25 points for @IlliniMBB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rcNoBk2GkA
Plummer is on unreal streak, scoring 25 points, including six three-pointers. And he remains perfect for the season at the free throw line, hitting another three. Without the Utah transfer, Illinois might have lost another game or two. With him, contending in the Big Ten is possible. Remember, Saturday's loss wasn't a conference game.Though it seemed like it.
Final box:— Illini Report (@IlliniReport) December 12, 2021
Arizona 83#Illini 79 pic.twitter.com/iQappDhs6a
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was quick to credit the Wildcats.
"They can make a long run in March if they stay healthy," Underwood said.
Underwood was also frank about his concerns with his own team.
"We've got find some toughness," Underwood said. "This is the softest team we've had.
"We've got work to do."
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.