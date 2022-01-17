After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Purdue's 96-88 double-overtime victory against Illinois on Monday morning/afternoon at the State Farm Center:
FINAL: No. 4 Purdue 96, No. 17 Illinois 88 in double overtime. #Illini suffer first loss in Big Ten play this season after a wild battle.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 17, 2022
1
Things you can't do when playing the nation's now No. 4 team: Get into foul trouble, shoot poorly, fail to control the glass.
Illinois was guilty of all three and Purdue took advantage.
The Illini led by one with 5:35 left in the first half when backup Omar Payne got called for a flagrant foul. Purdue scored the next 14 points to take command. In fact, the Illini didn't score again until Kofi Cockburn hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left before the break.
Cockburn, who fouled out early in overtime, played just 22 minutes total and had one of his poorest performances of the season. Illinois won't win many games when the big guy is limited to 10 points.
The Andre Curbelo Experience pic.twitter.com/rOXdN7Vf9k— IllinoisLoyalty (@IllinoisLoyalty) January 17, 2022
2
Despite all the negatives, Illinois still managed to tie the game in the closing seconds on an Andre Curbelo basket, forcing the extra session. Then another.
AP poll has come out.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 17, 2022
This game will officially pit No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 17 Illinois.,
3
During Monday's game, Illinois actually jumped eight spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17. Even if it wins Friday at Maryland, the team could drop a few places next week. But a double-OT loss to the No. 4 Boilermakers won't knock the Illini completely out. Unless they lose in College Park, then all bets are off.
Goodness, gracious. Andre Curbelo ties the game at 69 for the #Illini with 14 seconds left. Purdue rushed to mid-court and got a timeout with 10.2 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/EC7xCQWBmF— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) January 17, 2022
4
With 14:33 left in the first half, Illinois got a boost when No. 5 (Curbelo) entered the game. Curbelo has been out since early in the season with an unspecified ailment. He scored his first points with 12:04 left on a layup. He finished with 20 points in 25 minutes. His return offers promise for the rest of the Illini season. Plus, reporters can stop asking Brad Underwood for updates on the guard's status.
Illinois/Purdue has been fun. Wouldn’t mind seeing it a few more times.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 17, 2022
5
Don't know about the rest of you, but I loved the early tip time. It felt very much like a football Saturday, only shorter at the back end. What a great way to spend the holiday: Watch a Top 25 basketball game, then have time to do whatever else is on your list. Like, for me, appear on our weekly radio show at the Esquire.
Remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. #Illini x #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/z4lCp1Sqlv— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) January 17, 2022
6
During pregame, clips were shown on the scoreboard of Martin Luther King Jr., with many of his famous lines. The segment ran several minutes and ended in a warm round of applause from the crowd. Definitely a tribute worth repeating in future years.
Matt Painter to Brad Underwood: "That was f*cking impressive." Hell of a game.— Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) January 17, 2022
7
My boo-ometer rates the Boilermakers about on the same scale as Michigan. Purdue is the closest school to Illinois distance-wise in the Big Ten. And it has a coach, Matt Painter, the Illinois fans learned to dislike as both a player and longtime leader.
Feels like 12? No problem @TheOrangeKrush #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/AB32LLxG3F— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 17, 2022
8
With classes resuming Tuesday (online the first week) the Orange Krush was back in its courtside seats. The place was more electric from the start. No disrespect meant toward those who filled the Krush seats while the students were away.
Media members are getting a little time with former #Illini Meyers Leonard, who along with his wife is making a half-million dollar donation to the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation. pic.twitter.com/DGpubAFrBi— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 17, 2022
9
One of my last memories of Meyers Leonard was of him crying on the bench during a blowout loss at Nebraska in 2012. Leonard was introduced during the first timeout in the opening half. The Robinson native and his wife Elle just donated $500K toward Ubben renovations. Always nice to give back, especially after making plenty of cash during your pro career.
January 17, 2022
10
Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was happy with his team's effort.
"The fight of our guys when we were down," Underwood said. "The confidence of our guys when we were without him (Cockburn) are you kidding me.
"A lot of positives today even though the outcome didn't go our way."