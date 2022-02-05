Bob's buzzer-beaters: What a way to cap the week
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' dominant 74-57 victory over the Hoosiers at Indiana's Assembly Hall.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini better than ever pic.twitter.com/SyBAVWpEV8— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 5, 2022
1
One of the best weeks in recent memory for Illinois basketball. First a home win against Wisconsin, followed by a blowout second half against the team most consider Illinois' top rival.
I thought Illinois had a good chance to beat Wisconsin but figured the quick turnaround might pose some problems. Not so much.
And of course, any win against Indiana is a big one for the Illini. In fact, they've never won by so much at an arena that makes it difficult on the visitors.
ILLINI FOR LIFE pic.twitter.com/csAuzV2OJR— BARSTOOL “CALL ME CHAMP” CARL (@barstoolcarl) February 5, 2022
2
Illinois is going to move way up in The Associated Press Top 25. I won't be surprised if the team reaches the Top 10.
Remember, our Scott Richey has a vote. And he loves hearing from fans about it (email @srichey@news-gazette.com).
There's somethin' about scoring 74 points against Indiana...— Tyler Griffey (@tylergriffey) February 5, 2022
3
Wow, is there a doozy coming Tuesday at Purdue. The No. 4 Boilermakers will be looking for a season sweep against Illinois. And Brad Underwood's guys will be seeking revenge. The way the team is playing now, I wouldn't bet against an Illinois win.
4
Kofi Cockburn locked up his Big Ten Player of the Week honor, following Wednesday's 37-point effort with 17 points and eight rebounds. He drew oodles of fouls from the Hoosiers, putting them at a disadvantage.
Oh yeah, after a slow start, Cockburn finished 5 of 9 at the free throw line. The NBA hopefully noticed.
5
Trent Frazier should also get consideration for Big Ten honors. The super senior led his team with 23 points on only 11 shots. He moved past Eddie Johnson on the school's career scoring list while hitting three three-pointers. After the game, radio analyst Doug Altenberger mentioned Frazier as a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. No argument here.
February 5, 2022
6
The chilly conditions in Bloomington didn't freeze the officials whistles in the first half. The crew called 21 fouls in the opening 20 minutes, 11 on the Hoosiers and 10 on Illinois. The Illinois coaches were more upset with the ones they missed, particularly a trip of Andre Curbelo. After a blowout win, the Illini didn't need to say much about the officiating. Those conversations are better in private.
Feeling good, feeling great. 💥— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 5, 2022
CC: @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/3XpC6YFfsQ
7
As buildings in the Big Ten go, the Assembly Hall is among the best. Especially when the home team is playing well. The place isn't quite as loud as low-roofed Mackey Arena, but it's close. And the high-pitched stands always make it feel like the fans are on top of the court. Five NCAA titles help, too. Hard to believe it's been 35 years since the last one.
Anotha one. ILL- pic.twitter.com/bxjLkORNbW— KAMS Illini (@KAMSILLINI) February 5, 2022
8
Super senior Da'Monte Williams continues to do all the little things right for Illinois. He had seven rebounds and hit a three-pointer late in the second half to put the game away. Wonder if Illinois can find another season of eligibility for him?
9
Speaking of a guy who needs another season, Alfonso Plummer scored 14 important points despite being off a bit from the field (3 of 10). He did his usual stellar work at the line (6 of 7) and pitched in four rebounds. Smart move by Illinois to pursue the Utah transfer.
10
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Altenberger after the game on WDWS. He was pleased.
"That's a great team win," Underwood said. "We knew exactly what it would be: a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, a packed house, a team that is playing well. It was everything as advertised.
"The one thing that travels is effort, defense and rebounding. I thought for the most part we were terrific."
He made sure to praise Cockburn, who helped limit Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis to six points.
"Kofi doesn't get as much attention as he deserves on the defensive side," Underwood said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.