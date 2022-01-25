Bob's buzzer-beaters: Where there's a will, there's a way
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts following Illinois' 56-55 upset win against No. 10 Michigan State at the State Farm Center.
The outside pregame talk was all doom and gloom for Brad Underwood's team, which was playing without stars Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Turns out, no worries.
Considering the circumstances and short-handedness that ranks among the best wins of the Underwood era. Maybe THE best. With a great crowd and Ayo Dosunmu in the house, it will be a game Illinois fans talk about for years.
Illinois will climb in the AP Top 25 next week. Maybe several spots. Beating the Spartans, even at home, is a resume-builder. Remember Michigan State was coming off a win at Wisconsin. Just don't let up at Northwestern on Saturday.
Take a bow, again, Trent Frazier. On the night he entered the Illinois career Top 10 in scoring, he led his team with 16 points. Without Cockburn and Curbelo in the lineup, you know the Spartans were zeroed in on Frazier. And he delivered anyway.
Wonder what Tom Izzo had to say to his team at halftime with team down by 14. Probably wasn't very nice. To their credit, the Spartans played well in the second half, but had simply dug too deep of a hole. And still had a chance to tie in the final seconds.
Can't wait for the rematch at East Lansing later in the season.It could be another thriller.
Give Luke Goode Freshman of the Game honors. He scored nine points and had a clutch rebound in the final seconds. He finished with four rebounds and likely earned himself more playing time.
You know it's a big game when the national media shows up, which happened Tuesday night. Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Stadium were amoung those represented. Plus the usual presss contingents that cover Illinois and Michigan State.
Again, hats off to the Orange Krush were waiting to get inside the building on a frigid night. Thirty minutes before the game, the wind-chill temp was 3 degrees. Brrrr.
Nice moment during the first half. At the first media timeout. public-address announcer Tim Sinclair asked all cancer survivors in the crowd to stand and be recognized. The applause was loud and heartfelt. So many have been impacted by the disease, including Underwood. He was featured in a short clip shown on the scoreboard during intermission.
At halftime, Illinois' 2021 Big Ten champion men's tennis team was introduced to the crowd. Brad Dancer and his guys were also part of the T-shirt toss in the first half. Dancer has turned out to be a great replacement for Craig Tiley.
Illinois coach Underwood joined Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas after the game on WDWS. He was happy with his team's resilience.
"I just wrote it on the board, 'Culture win,'" Underwood said. "I couldn't be happier."
"It just keeps growing."
