Illini football beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen breaks down the poll released Tuesday — and shares his ballot:
The Associated Press Top 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Alabama (44) 1-0 1,552 1
2. Georgia (17) 1-0 1,511 3
3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1,471 2
4. Michigan 1-0 1,299 8
5. Clemson 1-0 1,280 4
6. Texas A&M 1-0 1,241 6
7. Oklahoma 1-0 1,130 9
8. Notre Dame 0-1 1,085 5
9. Baylor 1-0 1,057 10
10. Southern Cal 1-0 898 14
11. Oklahoma State 1-0 818 12
12. Florida 1-0 763 NR
13. Utah 0-1 717 7
14. Michigan State 1-0 690 15
15. Miami 1-0 679 16
16. Arkansas 1-0 678 19
17. Pittsburgh 1-0 535 17
18. N.C. State 1-0 513 13
19. Wisconsin 1-0 476 18
20. Kentucky 1-0 373 20
21. BYU 1-0 266 25
22. Mississippi 1-0 254 21
23. Wake Forest 1-0 246 22
24. Tennessee 1-0 194 NR
25. Houston 1-0 143 24
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno State 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.
The News-Gazette's Top 25
Rankings from News-Gazette college football and Illini beat writer Bob Asmussen, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Ohio State 1
2. Alabama 2
3. Georgia 3
4. Clemson 5
5. Michigan 6
6. Texas A&M 7
7. Baylor 9
8. Notre Dame 4
9. Michigan State 10
10. Oklahoma 14
11. Oklahoma State 12
12. Florida NR
13. Utah 8
14. Arkansas 21
15. Houston 15
16. Miami NR
17. BYU 17
18. Pittsburgh NR
19. Kentucky 19
20. North Carolina State 11
21. Southern California 25
22. Wake Forest 20
23. Wisconsin 22
24. Mississippi 23
25. Cincinnati 18
Polling place
Bob Asmussen offers up three quick hits on the second Associated Press Top 25 college football ballot of the 2022 season:
WHO'S UP
Florida. The debut of coach Billy Napier couldn’t have gone better. The Gators rallied for a 29-26 victory against Top 10-ranked and defending Pac-12 champion Utah in Gainesville. The former Louisiana leader got a big performance out of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw for 168 yards and ran for another 106 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner. Richardson helped Florida jump from off the ballot to just outside the Top 10 (No. 12).
WHO'S DOWN
Iowa. If not for their gritty defense, the Hawkeyes would have lost to FCS school South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium. The defense outscored the Jackrabbits 4-3 in a 7-3 victory. The fans let the offense know they weren’t happy, booing often. To be fair, South Dakota State is one of the top teams in the FCS. But it shouldn’t be able to threaten Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be challenged this week by rebuilding Iowa State. Lose to the hated Cyclones and the Iowa fans will really go bonkers.
WHO TO WATCH
No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU (9:15 p.m., ESPN). One of three games between Top 25 teams Saturday, this is the best of the bunch. (No. 17 Pittsburgh hosts No. 24 Tennessee at 2:30 p.m. and No. 12 Florida gets another early-season chance to impress voters when the Gators play host to No. 20 Kentucky at 6 p.m.). Dave Aranda and his Bears have designs on earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars want to dash those hopes while pushing for their own berth in the Cotton Bowl as the top team in the Group of Five. Never easy to play in Provo. Especially under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium with the picturesque Wasatch Mountains in the background.