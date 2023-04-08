MAHOMET — Wyatt Bohm isn’t continuing his football career at the University of Illinois.
But there will be some Illini flair at his impending college stop.
By receiving and accepting a walk-on position with Matt Campbell’s Iowa State football program earlier this year, the outgoing Mahomet-Seymour quarterback Bohm will get to learn under former Illinois playcaller and current Cyclones quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase.
“It was mid-November (2022), and I was ready to commit there as a preferred walk-on,” Bohm said. “After their season, they had a couple coaches leave, a lot of change. So there was not as much communication there during that time period. But (eventually) Coach Scheelhaase reached out to me and said it was the same — they still wanted me.”
That’s all Bohm needed to hear. The two-year Bulldogs starting quarterback now has the opportunity to compete at the Power Five level.
“I was super excited,” said Bohm, a two-time News-Gazette All-Area football first-team selection. “That’s been something I’ve been trying to figure out — where am I going to play — for a long time. It was a great fit just to have that set, especially at such a great school.
“That level of football is as high as you can go (in college), and I’m excited to prove myself there.”
He receives the chance after putting together a stellar two seasons with coach Jon Adkins’ M-S football team, both ending with a Class 5A state quarterfinals berth.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bohm completed 344 of 561 pass attempts (61.3 percent) over those two years, tossing for 5,623 yards and 59 touchdowns.
Bohm took game-day visits to North Central College and Southern Illinois-Carbondale before attending an Iowa State game.
“There’s any exact schedule to everything. Football’s such a priority there,” Bohm said. “I really enjoyed talking to the coaches. They tell you what your life would be like there, and when they say that you can picture yourself being there.”
As of this week, Iowa State counts three quarterbacks among its 2023 roster: redshirt junior Hunter Dekkers, redshirt freshman Rocco Becht and true freshman JJ Kohl. Dekkers operated as the Cyclones’ starter last year, throwing for 3,044 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“I would love to have a scholarship, but preferred walk-on is what I got,” Bohm said. “(The coaches) were talking about some of the accuracy and arm stuff (I have) that you can’t teach. The rest of the stuff you can gain at.
“The intangibles, you can’t really have somebody learn. I think that was a big reason they wanted me.”
Adkins, who frequently can be seen on social media fighting for his players when it comes to college opportunities, was thrilled that Bohm and Iowa State were able to come to a partnership.
“I’m excited for him and his family, and what a great opportunity,” Adkins said. “I told him, ‘You’re going to be in the Big 12, man. And, if nothing else, you’re going to get to go to all these Big 12 stadiums and check out the atmospheres.’
“He’s definitely earned that opportunity. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.”
Bohm isn’t satisfied with joining the Cyclones as a walk-on, though.
He wants to work toward obtaining a scholarship.
“That’s something that’s put in front of you as a real possibility,” Bohm said. “It was a blessing that I got some academic money, which did help, but you want to prove yourself as a player, prove that you belong there.”
Bohm will arrive in Ames, Iowa, in June to begin his college career.
He was a key cog on the M-S boys’ basketball team this winter, playing in the post for the Class 3A regional-champion Bulldogs. Bohm missed the squad’s last game, a sectional semifinal versus Decatur MacArthur, with a left foot injury.
Even so, he has big plans for his training regiment ahead of leaving Illinois.
“Putting on that muscle, running a lot, that’s something I’ll be doing,” Bohm said. “Trying to throw three times a week, get my arm back where it needs to be, because there’s not much time to do that during basketball.
“I’m excited to focus on that part of football and really just make that even better than it was my senior year.”