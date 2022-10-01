CHAMPAIGN — What is it about Illinois and Purdue playing five-set volleyball matches?
Friday night in front of 2,648 fans at Huff Hall saw the third consecutive match between the two Big Ten schools that went the distance.
With the way the first two sets went, that outcome didn’t seem likely.
Not with the way outside hitter Eva Hudson was terminating big kills for No. 5 Purdue.
But Raina Terry had other ideas.
As did setter Diana Brown.
And rest of the Illini.
Still, it was the Boilermakers who snatched away a chance for Illinois to secure a signature win.
After watching the Illini rally from a 2-0 deficit, Purdue staved off a match point in the decisive five set to finish off a 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 17-25, 16-14 victory.
“I told them at halftime, ‘We have to go for it,’” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said after the loss. “We were trying to do too much (in the first half) and trying to make the perfect play. I thought we played good after the second set. We had ourselves in position to win it. It just didn’t fall our way.
“We’re improving every step of the way, but we want that win at the end of the day.”
The Illini led 14-13 in the fifth set after Terry’s 24th and final kill, which meant Purdue faced match point.
But Emma Ellis produced back-to-back kills for the Boilermakers before Grace Balensiefer produced the match-winning kill.
Illinois (7-6, 2-1 Big Ten), which was without Jessica Nunge due to a leg injury, had four players reach double-digit kills led by Terry followed by Brooke Mosher (13) and 10 apiece from Kennedy Collins and Kayla Burbage. Brown orchestrated the Illini attack by dishing out 51 assists.
“We were trying to tell (Brown) to throw the ball up there and give our hitters a chance,” Tamas said. “She settled in nicely as the match went on. She just did a great job running the offense.”
Hudson matched Terry by powering down a match-high 24 kills, while Ellis added 11 kills for Purdue (12-1, 3-0).
The Illini hit the road for the second of two matches against top-10 competition with No. 8 Wisconsin (8-3, 2-1) up next at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Madison, Wis.
The Badgers defeated No. 12 Penn State, 25-20, 25-16, 31-29 at home on Friday night.
“No rest for the weary and no rest for the schedule,” Tamas said. “We have to rest up and get back at it on Sunday.”