CHAMPAIGN — Perhaps it should not have been a surprise to see Wednesday night’s Big Ten volleyball match at Huff Hall between Illinois and Purdue go the full five sets.
The Illini, after all, went the distance in beating the Boilermakers in five sets last Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
The rematch five days later brought no such luck for Illinois, as No. 6 Purdue recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit for a 28-26, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory versus the Illini.
“I think serving kind of went away from us,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said on WDWS 1400-AM after the match. The Illini finished with 13 service errors in the loss. “We couldn’t find the right balance there. We gave them too many points at the service line. And also some of the touches that went our way last Friday at Purdue, they didn’t go our way this time.
“One point here, one point there, and it’s a different ballgame. Again, it goes back to keeping balls off the net. The team that’s able to run things on the net in this conference is going to make you pay on the one-on-ones.”
Megan Cooney powered down 18 kills to lead Illinois (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten), with Kennedy Collins and Raina Terry also reaching double digits in kills with 13 apiece.
Grace Cleveland, meanwhile, had the top mark for Purdue (12-2, 4-1) with 17 kills.
Taylor Kuper’s 26 digs paced the Illini’s back line on defense, while Diana Brown produced a double-double in dishing out 50 assists and tallying 13 digs, as well.
The Illini conclude a stretch of four matches against top-10 opponents with Saturday's 7 p.m. showdown against No. 4 Wisconsin in Madison. The Badgers beat the Illini 3-1 on Sunday at Huff Hall.