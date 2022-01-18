CHAMPAIGN — Confidence isn’t lacking within the Illinois men’s basketball program.
Even after a loss.
“We showed the entire country we belong,” Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said.
“That we’re not top 25,” Illini guard Alfonso Plummer added. “We’re top 10.”
“In my opinion, we’re top two — and not (number) two,” Bosmans-Verdonk continued. “We have to prove that first.”
The 17th-ranked Illini came up a bit short Monday, dropping a 96-88 double-overtime thriller to No. 4 Purdue in front of 15,544 riled-up fans at State Farm Center.
“It’s a very long season, and we play in the best conference in the world,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “I’m not saying it’s OK to lose, but our goal is still our goal: to win the Big Ten championship.”
Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) still is best-positioned to do so among the league’s 14 programs, sitting one-half game ahead of Wisconsin and Michigan State and 11/2 games clear of Purdue (15-2, 4-2). But the fact remains: Illinois could have increased its lead in the Big Ten.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We didn’t do enough little things, and then there’s situational things we’ve got to clean up.”
Such as permitting 32 free throw attempts by the Boilermakers on Monday. Such as avoiding field goal droughts of more than seven minutes, like the stretch Illinois suffered through late in the first half.
And such as keeping star center Kofi Cock-burn on the floor in key moments. He fouled out in the first overtime having played just 22 minutes, finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.
Plummer led the Illini with 24 points. Andre Curbelo returned from injury to score 20 points in his first game since Nov. 23. Trent Frazier chipped in 16 points.
But the offensive combination of starters Sasha Stefanovic (22 points), Zach Edey (20) and Jaden Ivey (19), plus Trevion Williams (14) and Eric Hunter Jr. (11) off the bench, gave the Boilermakers just enough to secure a meaningful win.
“The important thing we’ve tried to do with our guys,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said, “is make them realize how hard it is, no matter who you’re playing.”