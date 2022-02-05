Boilermakers top Big Ten power rankings
Kevin Warren’s favorite league was off Thursday and Friday ahead of a sizable slate of games Saturday (five to be exact), so beat writer Scott Richey ranked all 14 teams at the midway point of the conference slate:
1. Purdue (19-3, 8-3)
Purdue is noticeably ahead of the rest of the league in terms of offensive capability. It’s when that offense falters, though, that the losses have come.
2. Illinois (16-5, 9-2)
Full strength Illinois gave Wisconsin plenty of trouble earlier this week. The rest of the league should probably be on notice.
3. Michigan State (17-4, 8-2)
This is a throwback grit and grind Tom Izzo team. The Spartans have had more close games than not in Big Ten play and have won the majority of them.
4. Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3)
The Badgers basically have three options at the offensive end. Make it tough or shut any of them down, and win probabilities bottom out.
5. Indiana (16-5, 7-4)
Who had concerns about Mike Woodson at Indiana? Seems things are fine for the Hoosiers, although an early January loss at Penn State lingers as bad.
6. Ohio State (13-5, 6-3)
It’s hard to gauge Ohio State given how much of the last two months the Buckeyes have spent idle between COVID-19 issues and poor winter weather.
7. Michigan (11-8, 5-4)
Hitting a soft spot in its Big Ten schedule has been a boon for Michigan to find its footing. The last month-plus, though, won’t be nearly as easy.
8. Iowa (14-7, 4-6)
The Hawkeyes are trending the wrong direction the last couple weeks with three losses in their last four games and only a home win against Penn State.
9. Rutgers (12-9, 6-5)
The Scarlet Knights have one of the stranger Big Ten résumés with wins against Purdue and Iowa and losses to four of the five worst teams in the league.
10. Maryland (11-11, 3-8)
A significant home win against a Kofi Cockburn-less Illinois plays in Maryland’s favor. The Terrapins losing seven of their last 10 games does not.
11. Northwestern (10-10, 3-8)
The Wildcats’ two Big Ten wins in 2022 came by a combined three points. Their inability to consistently close tight games, though, is more the trend.
12. Penn State (9-9, 4-6)
Penn State is looking at another bottom-four finish in the Big Ten considering the Nittany Lions are favored in just three of their final 10 games.
13. Minnesota (11-8, 2-8)
Remember when Minnesota was 10-1 and receiving votes in the AP Top 25? Big Ten play got in the way in the new year, and the Gophers have tumbled.
14. Nebraska (6-16, 0-11)
The Cornhuskers play Northwestern, Minnesota and Maryland in three of their next four games. That might be the only chance to not go winless in the league.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).