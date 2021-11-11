CHAMPAIGN — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was more a spectator than anything else during his first two seasons at Illinois.
And that started nearly as soon as the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward arrived in Champaign from Lommel, Belgium.
A leg injury in the summer of 2019 sidelined Bosmans-Verdonk during the Illini’s foreign tour in Italy. He was healthy for the start of the 2019-20 season, but nine brief appearances in the first 11 games gave way to a permanent spot on the bench with a season-ending foot injury.
Bosmans-Verdonk and the protective boot he was forced to wear almost became synonymous. Another foot injury heading into the 2020-21 season cost him the first 11 games and set him back from having more than a bit role off the bench.
Then came Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
A breakthrough.
Finally healthy, Bosmans-Verdonk took advantage of an increased role with Kofi Cockburn serving the first game of his three-game suspension against Jackson State.
He put up five points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Illinois’ 71-47 season-opening win against Jackson State.
The joy was clear on Bosmans-Verdonk’s face after the game. So was the relief. Two years of injuries and disappointment washed away by the feeling he had been chasing since he chose Illinois in June 2019.
“The energy is crazy,” Bosmans-Verdonk said about the roar of the State Farm Center crowd. A roar he finally had a hand in generating.
“It felt amazing,” he continued. “That’s all I can say. I loved it out there. ... Being sidelined with a lot injuries and struggling to find my way back, it’s not fun. It’s not easy. I feel like moments like this kind of make up for it. It was great to be out there to compete and doing what we do and be a part of that.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood used the word “ecstatic” — twice, actually — when discussing how he felt after watching Bosmans-Verdonk put together the best game of his so far injury-riddled Illini career. Tuesday’s performance, the Illinois coach added, was the culmination of all of the work Bosmans-Verdonk put in the last two years.
“It’s well documented his foot injuries and all the challenges he’s had staying healthy, but he spends as much time or more in the gym than anybody,” Underwood said. “He’s completely bought in to (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) and that part of it. You see how strong he is. I’m really happy for him to be able to take that next step, and that was get significant minutes and impact winning.”
Bosmans-Verdonk provided Illinois with a physical post presence on a night when it was sorely needed with Cockburn playing the role of spectator. Bosmans-Verdonk’s team-high 10 rebounds was key in the Illini outrebounding Jackson State 45-25 despite a dozen from the Tigers’ Jayveous McKinnis.
“I thought his defensive prowess, I thought his tenacity and I thought his rebounding — it was kind of a bull in a china closet mentality,” Underwood said. “It was impactful. ... He guards Kofi every day. He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in at that end of the court.”
The way Bosmans-Verdonk played against Jackson State didn’t surprise teammate Jacob Grandison. It was a level of play — and certainly effort — Grandison and the Illini have seen from the Belgian forward consistently in practice.
“He’s just always in the gym after a hard practice, and he’s there with his shirt off putting up jumpers,” Grandison said. “Just doing something. ... I’ve seen and been there when he’s been struggling with injuries and getting back and almost getting it and getting hurt again. I’m super proud of him.”
Bosmans-Verdonk’s path back to full health — back to a place where he could contribute like he did Tuesday — came from leaning on his teammates. And the Illinois coaching staff. And Fletcher and athletic trainer Paul Schmidt.
“I had a great group of guys around me finding my way back and giving me confidence,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “That’s just what it was. I feel at home here. I feel that all my teammates are my brothers. It makes it easier to play with family.
“They did an amazing job to help me through it because there were days it was pretty hard. There were days where things didn’t seem to go my way. I was really lucky to be able to lean on them for support.”
Bosmans-Verdonk has been trying to find his place, his role, with the Illini. The outside support helped, but he had his own internal motivations.
“It’s not easy to keep going when things don’t go your way,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “I love basketball. Really, it’s my favorite thing to do, so I felt like I had to find a way. And that’s part of the Illinois mentality — find a way and just do what you’ve got to do.”