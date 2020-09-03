CHAMPAIGN — The last time Illinois men’s basketball fans received a glimpse of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk on the court was Dec. 14. And it really was just a glimpse. Bosmans-Verdonk played two minutes during the Illini’s 69-55 home win against Old Dominion.
A foot injury kept Bosmans-Verdonk off the court the rest of the season, adding to an injury-plagued first season at Illinois. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward arrived in Champaign from Belgium last summer already dealing with a stress fracture in his leg. The foot injury just compounded what ended up being a mostly lost season.
But now? Bosmans-Verdonk said he’s feeling as healthy as he ever has. Healthy enough to participate in Monday’s athlete-organized Black Lives Matter march in Champaign along with several of his Illinois teammates, including Trent Frazier, Adam Miller and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and Illini coaches Brad Underwood, Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Geoff Alexander.
“It’s big time,” Bosmans-Verdonk said about the march drawing athletes from several different Illinois teams. “It’s not a fight, Black against White. It’s not a fight for Black people to liberate themselves. It’s a fight for humanity. Everybody is in this together making a just world, and I think that’s the most important part. Trying to achieve fairness overall in life.”
Bosmans-Verdonk is also healthy enough to be back on the court. The Illini started strength and conditioning workouts in June after returning to campus, and basketball-specific workouts — still in small groups for a couple weeks — began in July.
“Crazy, crazy,” Bosmans-Verdonk said about being able to fully participate, which was a rarity throughout his first year with the team. “I’ve been out for so long. Last year and then the years before I even struggled with injuries. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in a very long time. It feels great to actually be able to contribute this year. I’m ready for it.”
Bosmans-Verdonk played in nine games during the 2019-20 season before being sidelined permanently by his foot injury. That came in under the 30-percent mark of total games Illinois played last season, allowing the Lommel, Belgium, native to salvage a year of eligibility with a medical redshirt.
Bosmans-Verdonk’s best performance came in Illinois’ 85-57 win against The Citadel on Nov. 20 when he put up six points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Three nights later he had four points, four assists and two steals in the Illini’s 120-71 victory against Hampton.
Bosmans-Verdonk played just four more games — and 18 minutes total — after his mini-breakthrough in November.
“The hardest part everybody says, everybody who has been through injuries, is the mental aspect,” he said. “To see your boys in and out every day grinding trying to get better and sacrificing so much for the team, you just want to help them out and you can’t. It really sucks.
“At the same time, you have to have the long-term goal and vision. That’s this season and the ones that follow. The way things ended were very unfortunate that I wasn’t going to be able to do something, but I still had to be part of the team. Be locked in. Be with everything they did because this year, obviously, it’s my turn to be part of this team and to help and be great.”
Bosmans-Verdonk is high on Illinois’ chances in 2020-21. He’s liking what he’s seen from his teammates in the small group workouts the last month in terms of work ethic and improvements. He’s also feeling good about where he stands heading into his redshirt freshman season.
“I think, honestly, quarantine has been really good for me,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “I struggled with injuries, and it gave me some time to get back the right way. I took my time with everything. These workouts have given me a lot of time to get back, get healthy and get in shape.”