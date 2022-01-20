CHAMPAIGN — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk could best be described as a role player for the Illinois men’s basketball team.
A seventh, eighth, ninth or even 10th man in the Illini’s rotation, depending on the situation Brad Underwood’s program finds itself in.
The Belgian big man subbed in for the 17th-ranked Illini after Omar Payne, Andre Curbelo, Luke Goode, Jacob Grandison and Coleman Hawkins on Monday, receiving his first look with about four minutes remaining in the opening half of an eventual 96-88 double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue.
At the time, there was no reason to suspect the 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward would do anything especially noteworthy, either. He’d garnered double-digit minutes four times in 14 previous appearances this season, the last on Dec. 18 during a 106-48 rout of St. Francis (Pa.).
That didn’t matter to Bosmans-Verdonk. He had a job to do.
“My role is to step in and provide a spark whenever that’s needed, and that’s how I approach every game,” the third-year Illini said. “I don’t know when Kofi (Cockburn) might get into foul trouble.”
That happened to Illinois’ star center versus the Boilermakers.
Cockburn picked up two fouls before halftime, two more fouls early in the second half and a fifth foul in the opening stages of the first overtime period.
Payne also created foul trouble for himself by being assessed a flagrant-one and a technical after a first-half confrontation with Purdue’s Trevion Williams.
With Hawkins battling through the flu, it was Bosmans-Verdonk’s time to shine.
Shine he did, making life difficult on Williams and fellow Boilermakers big Zach Edey in 20 minutes off the bench.
Bosmans-Verdonk gives up 2 inches and 20 pounds to the 6-10, 255-pound Williams. Those figures increase to 8 inches and 60 pounds with the 7-4, 295-pound Edey.
Though Bosmans-Verdonk wasn’t the lone Illini tasked with guarding those two massive post players, it’s worth noting Edey scored just six points after the first half and Williams finished at 6 of 18 shooting from the field.
“The job ... Benjamin Verdonk (did) was everything we want our program to be about,” Underwood said. “The fight, the competitiveness. I think Trevion Williams is one of the best players in our league, and he shot 33 percent.”
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter also left State Farm Center impressed with the athlete to whom he referred by jersey number.
“The guys that came in and spelled (Cockburn), especially 13, I thought he really played hard,” Painter said. “He battled. That’s what you take. It’s going to be somebody that’s going to come off the bench and help you win.”
Bosmans-Verdonk put up just four points, but the defense he displayed in the paint was far more noteworthy. From a statistical perspective, that helped Bosmans-Verdonk rack up four rebounds and two steals, as well.
“The biggest thing was energy. That’s really what I do right now is being an energy player and playing defense hard,” he said. “It’s easy to get caught up in doing the other stuff and looking at the stat sheet and (thinking), ‘Oh, I’ve got to score more.’ But really the way I help us is by playing hard. (Monday) kind of was a confirmation of that.”
Though Bosmans-Verdonk is relatively untested in big-game moments at Illinois — hindered previously by a foot injury and situated a little further down Underwood’s rotation before Monday — his practice repetitions come against a potential national Player of the Year.
“He goes against (Cockburn) every day in practice. That helps,” Underwood said. “He’s as strong as you can possibly get. He’s got tremendous strength to not let guys back you down, to fight for position. The other thing is he’s a high-IQ player. Saw him deflect some passes. He didn’t just stay behind — he was moving to one side, moving to the other.”
At one point in the second half, Bosmans-Verdonk appeared to have his hands on a rebound before the ball was knocked from his grasp. Instead of becoming frustrated with the predicament, Bosmans-Verdonk flung himself to the hardwood.
“Ben just fights,” Underwood said. “The play he didn’t get the rebound (when) there was a loose ball and he dove on the floor to keep it alive, those are winning plays. That’s how you win.”
Though Bosmans-Verdonk largely fared well in his extended run on Monday, Cockburn is the Illini’s unquestioned force down low.
That’ll continue when Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) leaves Thursday for a trip to College Park, Md., ahead of Friday’s 6 p.m. tip against Maryland (9-9, 1-6) at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
But who knows how Bosmans-Verdonk’s experiences against the Boilermakers could benefit Illinois down the road.
“He’s doing a great job,” Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be good for him, and we’re going to be proud for him.”