CHAMPAIGN — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is in the transfer portal.
The Illinois forward is scheduled to meet with reporters around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday inside State Farm Center, but the 6-foot-8, 235-pound Belgium native posted a note on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon announcing his intentions to leave the program.
For the past three years, Illinois has been my home away from home. Thank you, Illini nation for welcoming me with open arms! I am forever indebted!— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (@BosmansVerdonk) April 27, 2022
After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/vmwAS30OSn
Bosmans-Verdonk played each of the last three seasons with the Illini, but only saw action in 41 games. A foot injury caused him to miss the final 19 games of his freshman season during the 2019-2020 campaign.
He made two starts this past season when Kofi Cockburn was out with a concussion, and Bosmans-Verdonk averaged 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds during the 2021-22 season.
Bosmans-Verdonk is the latest Illini player from last season's roster to announce his departure from the program.
Cockburn, Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have all declared for the NBA draft, while Andre Curbelo, Omar Payne and Brandin Podziesmki have, like Bosmans-Verdonk, announced they would transfer.
Curbelo is the only former Illini who has found a new college home, with the point guard signing with St. John's earlier this month.
With the departures of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams added in, the only players from last season's roster that are with the Illini right now are Luke Goode, Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez, Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven.