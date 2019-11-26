CHAMPAIGN — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has a pretty clear view of what he considers his role on the Illinois men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-8 freshman forward is averaging 8 minutes per game this season, with more playing time coming in home wins against The Citadel and Hampton last week.
How much Bosmans-Verdonk is in the game hasn’t changed what he’s trying to do.
Be in the right places at the right times. Execute the plays when asked.
“That’s pretty mature for a freshman, isn’t it?” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “His understanding of the game is beyond his years in terms of knowing what to do. His ability to pick things up is exceptional.
“Ben’s a guy that you only have to tell things or show him one time how to do things. That’s very rare for a freshman. Yet, the game is still, in his mind, a little sped up on the offensive end.”
That’s the only sticking point five games into Bosmans-Verdonk’s Illini career that continues at 7 p.m. today.
The Illini (5-1) host Division II Lindenwood (3-1) at State Farm Center in the fourth consecutive home game for Illinois.
Particularly when you consider the Lommel, Belgium, native practiced just three times this summer before a leg injury forced him to the sideline, and the early November exhibition against Lewis was only his fifth full day of participation with the team.
“It’s definitely a whole adaptation,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “It’s all new. Obviously new team. Also the level. I came from Belgium. It’s a big shift. Everything goes so much faster. Guys are more athletic. It’s tough for me also with my injury coming back now.
“It’s just a process. I feel like I’m going to get it right. It’s getting there.”
The only thing that will get Bosmans-Verdonk up to speed offensively is time.
Repetitions.
Practice.
More of all of it.
“It’s understanding where those opportunities come,” Underwood said. “Not so much for him to score, but what we’re looking for in the schematic picture of what we’re running or what we’re trying to do. He sees everything, and it’s going really fast with a lot of moving parts.
“When you do something enough and run it dry or see it, then the game starts to slow down because you actually understand what’s coming. Then you take the scouting piece and say, ‘OK, this is how they’re going to guard it.’ You start to see those things before they happen. He’s not doing that yet, but he’s getting closer.”
In the meantime, Bosmans-Verdonk is maintaining his simple approach on the offensive end. His focus is on staying under control and executing the plays.
“Doing my job with nothing too fancy,” he said. “You come in and try to be solid without doing all the extras yet. That’s really the biggest part — focusing on executing the plays, doing the right things and making the right reads and letting it come to me.”
Bosmans-Verdonk might still be a work in progress offensively, but he’s built some early trust with his defense. Underwood is comfortable with his freshman forward in those situations.
“He is going to be in the right place,” Underwood said. “He’s going to talk. He’s going to make the right calls. He’s going to rebound. He’s going to do everything that we ask him to do. I’m starting to develop a lot of comfort in that.”
Defense for Bosmans-Verdonk is about effort. As in exerting more than his opponent. There’s a mental part of it, too, but effort can make up for some missteps.
“I think you can gain a lot against your opponents if you out-hustle them or try to play harder than they do,” Bosmans-Verdonk said. “That’s a big part of playing defense. It’s a way for me to get in the game and be focused on what I do. If I focus on my defensive key points, the rest will come.
“You’ve got to do your job on defense, and the offense will flow. Defense is definitely a key point that can get me in the game and get my groove on the court.”
News-Gazette