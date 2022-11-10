CHAMPAIGN — The bond Makira Cook and Kendall Bostic have formed in the seven-plus months they have been teammates on the Illinois women’s basketball team is easy to spot.
The two were joking around Tuesday morning on the State Farm Center floor just before the Illini’s final practice for their season opener, with Cook trying to dribble a ball while having her picture taken and Bostic working with Illinois assistant coach Ryan Gensler on her post game.
Illinois won’t complain about what the friendship has yielded so far.
Especially after Cook and Bostic starred for the Illini on Wednesday night. Illinois opened a new era under Shauna Green with an emphatic 75-40 victory against Long Island University in front of an announced crowd of 1,583 fans at State Farm Center.
Coming off only scoring four points in Illinois’ exhibition romp against Quincy last Friday night, it was evident from the start Cook had plans to set the tone early.
The 5-foot-6 guard knocked down two three-pointers in the first four-plus minutes of the game — both off turnovers by the Sharks — and got into passing lanes twice, as well, to get two early steals.
“It’s important to go out there and run our stuff how we do,” said Cook, who scored 14 points by making 6 of the 9 shots she attempted from the field, one of five Illinois players to reach double figures. “When we get a good look, just be confident and take the shot. That just gets the rhythm of the team going and the rhythm of the game going.”
Bostic wasn’t far behind her roommate, with the two combining for 16 of the team’s 18 points in the first quarter alone. Bostic — the Big Ten’s leading rebounder last season — gestured to her teammates early to get her touches in the post. They obliged, and Bostic delivered with a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“This offseason, I have been able to work in the post quite a bit, which is kind of a difference from last year,” Bostic said. “Our guards made great passes. We do a lot of drills that work on our guards passing into us.
“I know Coach Ryan has worked with me on my inside game and what I’m comfortable with. Just being able to finish in traffic, it’s been nice to see my offensive game grow a little bit.”
With Bostic and Cook feeding off one another, the Illini (1-0) closed out the first quarter on a 6-0 run and outscored LIU (1-1) 22-8 in the second quarter to go into the locker room with a 40-17 lead at halftime.
“I think it’s been huge,” Green said of Bostic and Cook. “They instantly clicked. They communicate in such an effective way as two of our leaders. They can get on each other. They can talk to each other in a way where some people can’t. I think it really helps each of their individual games. That’s really an important piece. Both of those guys are going to continue to get better and better.”
The second quarter saw Illinois’ bench players make the difference. Genesis Bryant and Jayla Oden provided the spark by netting 14 of Illinois’ 22 points in the period.
The Illini got 31 points from their bench, with Bryant (13) and Aicha Ndour (10, seven rebounds) leading that effort. Adalia McKenzie’s 12 points and seven rebounds as a starter rounded out the double-digit scoring for Illinois. That balanced scoring, plus a stout defensive effort, allowed the Illini to rest their key players in the final quarter.
The Sharks could only muster nine, eight and seven points in the first through third quarters, respectively.
“Holding them to 17 in the first half, that’s what I think we’re capable of doing,” Green said. “You guys will probably think I’m crazy, but I think we could have been even better (but) again, the rebounding, we’re trying to force people into tough contested shots but then we’re supposed to box out and hold them to one and done. And they got 14 (second-chance points). ... We have to finish plays (better).”
All told, though, it was a solid start to Green’s tenure with the Illini. Not that the first-year coach was thinking about her first win more than others she’s picked up in her coaching career.
“It’s just another game, and it’s trying to go 1-0,” Green said. “All I care about is winning.”