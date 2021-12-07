CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Bostic will play her first game against her old school and old coach later this week.
The Illinois forward gave Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant and the rest of the Spartans some film to chew over leading up to Thursday’s 6 p.m. tip at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Bostic delivered an impressive double-double and the Illini women’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 71-57 victory against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday in front of 1,227 fans at State Farm Center.
Bostic, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward who played last season at Michigan State before transferring to Illinois, came through with 12 points and 22 rebounds for the Illini (4-4) against the Colonels (2-4). Her 22 rebounds are the third-most in program history for a single game, only trailing the efforts of Martha Hutchinson (23 against Indiana State on Jan. 24, 1980) and Betty Anderson (30 against Eastern Illinois on Jan. 23, 1975).
“Kendall decided to go to work,” Illinois coach Nancy Fahey said. “That’s amazing and special.”
Bostic’s performance wasn’t for naught, either. Even if it looked like Sunday might continue a troubling trend for Illinois. But Bostic and her teammates rallied after trailing 23-17 at the end of the first quarter, going on a 17-0 run in the second quarter to take a 39-32 lead into halftime the Illini wouldn’t relinquish to secure their first win in two weeks.
Bostic was one of four Illini to finish in double figures. Aaliyah Nye dropped in a team-high 16 points by making 5 of 11 three-pointers, with Jada Peebles (12 points, six assists) also contributed significantly by connecting on 4 of 8 three-pointers.
But Bostic was the real difference. She grabbed five offensive rebounds, and her effort inside allowed the Illini to outrebound the Colonels 43-39.
Now, the trend will need to continue if Illinois wants to win its Big Ten opener. The Illini haven’t won at Michigan State (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) since 2012.
“We’re going to go to work here, prepare and do everything we can to win,” Bostic said. “I’m just focused on this team right here, and what we’re going to do to win.”