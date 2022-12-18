CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Bostic played a unique role in the first few months of the new Illinois coaching staff’s transition to town.
Bostic’s willingness to step up on the recruiting front and give first-year Illini women’s basketball coach Shauna Green and Co. the scoop on life in Champaign — even with the Kokomo, Ind., native just having completed her first season at Illinois — made Bostic a valuable resource for the new staff to tap into after arriving on campus in the spring.
Bostic had already built a rapport with Green and assistant coach Ryan Gensler. The Indiana preps standout at Northwestern High School was “at the top of the list” with Gensler trying to convince Bostic to come to Dayton when he was on Green’s staff at the Atlantic 10 school.
Bostic wound up on a Green-coached team. Just not with the Flyers. The Michigan State transfer played one season for Nancy Fahey at Illinois before staying on board after Fahey retired and the Illini hired Green away from Dayton.
“We’re trying to plan official visits, and I call Kendall into the office and ask, ‘Hey, where do you like to go to breakfast here? What are some good spots to eat?’” Gensler said. “It was really nice from that regard to ask some candid things about Illinois. She wanted to get really good players to come here. She was like, ‘Whatever you need from me, I’ll do it.’” It’s just that fabric of mindset that you can gravitate towards because it’s so refreshing.”
Gensler credits Bostic for helping bring Makira Cook on board with the Illini.
Bostic hosted Cook on the Dayton transfer’s official visit to the Illinois campus, and the two have formed a close bond that has been integral to the Illini’s 9-2 start ahead of Sunday’s Braggin’ Rights showdown with rival Missouri (11-1), which is set for a 4 p.m. tip at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Cook is Illinois’ top player through 11 games in leading the team in both scoring (17.9 points) and assists (4.3).
Bostic, meanwhile, ranks second in the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 9.6 rebounds to go along with 8.3 points.
Green knew Bostic and Gensler would “work really well” together. A fact that has become clear to Bostic during the past eight-plus months.
“He’s got a great post mind,” Bostic said of Gensler. “So it’s really nice to pick his brain and learn from him. He’s really good with footwork, and I’m getting really comfortable doing a lot of things inside that I didn’t really do last year, like I’m expanding my game in a way. He’s done a great job of taking what we do well and kind of adding bits and pieces to it.”
Expanding Bostic’s offensive game has been about the 6-foot-2 junior forward getting more comfortable further away from the basket, specifically developing as a face-up shooter. That has been a work in progress.
It’s what Bostic continues to provide Illinois on that glass that is a key reason the Illini lead the Big Ten in rebounding at 44.2 rebounds per game.
“Last year, that was my role (to rebound), but it was also kind of stressful because it was like, ‘If I don’t get these rebounds, nobody is going to get them,’” Bostic said. “But now (Adalia McKenzie) has done a really good job and our guards have done a really good job of crashing in. It’s really nice to have that help this year.”
Still, Gensler makes no secret: Bostic’s rebounding ability is impressive.
“She has just always had a knack for getting the ball at its highest point,” the Illinois assistant coach said. “That is a unique skill because she’s not going to truly out-jump people. She just has a timing thing for when that ball is free. She can read the rim really well. She’s reading her teammates’ timing well on who’s shooting it because that’s the other piece of it.”
Bostic, McKenzie and Jada Peebles — all holdovers from last season’s 7-20 Illinois team — have meshed well with the transfer additions of Cook, Genesis Bryant (North Carolina State) and Brynn Shoup-Hill (Dayton).
Before the season started in November, Bostic felt the Illini had the potential to “surprise some people.”
Now, Bostic can’t wait to see the progress Illinois might make in the second half of the season.
It’s a far cry from the outlook the Illini had at this time last year. Illinois was under .500 ahead of the Missouri game, which turned out to be an 84-65 loss to the Tigers in Champaign. The Illini, in fact, only won two games the rest of the season (both against Wisconsin).
“It’s more fun,” Bostic said. “It helps to win. It keeps you encouraged. It’s really encouraging to see where this team is now and we’ve only been playing together since June. We’re already winning and we’re already taking teams to the buzzer. It will be really cool to see like where we are in February and March and even next year as that cohesiveness grows.”