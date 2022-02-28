CHANDLER, Ariz. — Illinois made Kylan Boswell a top priority in the Class of 2023. Got the five-star point guard on campus for multiple visits, selling the developmental nature of the program and a chance for Boswell to come home.
The former Urbana Middle School star opted for a different route Monday when he committed to Arizona live on CBSSports HQ. Illinois and UNLV were the other finalists.
"First off, I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me throughout this process," Boswell said on CBSSports HQ. "It's been a blessing to have all the offers and opportunities, but at the end of the day I can only pick one school. I feel like the best program that fits me is the University of Arizona.
"It's been a long process in this recruiting situation, but I feel like I made the right decision. Since day one, I feel like I've been a family member to the coaches. They treated me like family. What really sold me was their sports performance program. Justin Kokoskie and Chris Rounds, elite what they do in their field. I feel like they can help develop my body to get to the next level."
Boswell is ranked as a five-star recruit and at No. 13 overall in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard moved to California to start high school and played for two schools in two seasons before transferring to national powerhouse Compass Prep (Ariz.) for his junior year.
"Frankly put, Kylan Boswell is a winner," said 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham on CBSSports HQ. "He's going to be an instant impact player for Arizona whether he stays in this 2023 class or in 2022. Just an incredibly high IQ basketball player who is really competitive and is an elite defender. Great decision maker with the basketball in his hands. He's got a burst of speed. Plays well thorough contact. Just a fantastic facilitator and playmaker and can also score the basketball when he's playing aggressive and with more confidence."