Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.