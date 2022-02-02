Kylan Boswell has had to pick up and move three times since beginning his high school basketball career.
The former Urbana Middle School star has sacrificed plenty during the last two-plus years, including leaving his friends and family back in Champaign-Urbana, but so far, each leap of faith has paid off.
Boswell now plays for Arizona Compass Prep, one of the nation’s most talented teams, and has soared to the top of the Class of 2023 player rankings. Boswell is now the No. 2 point guard in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, and he’s a top target for national powerhouses such as Kansas and Arizona.
All the while, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard has remained a priority target for coach Brad Underwood and the Illini.
Boswell hasn’t forgotten about his hometown program.
Far from it, in fact.
“I’m taking an official, I think, sometime soon,” Boswell told The News-Gazette. “They’re definitely a top (choice) for me. Going back home, I always have a different type of relationship with them.”
Under his watchful eye
Boswell has his pick from a host of strong college basketball programs, and on Jan. 11, he cut his list down to eight schools: Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas Tech and UNLV.
He made his first official visit — a trip to see UNLV — this past weekend.
On Monday, Boswell wrote on Twitter that the visit to see first-year UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, an All-Area boys’ basketball player at Centennial and the son of former Illini coach Lon Kruger, “felt like visiting family.”
But the Illini feel like family, too, Boswell said, and they’ve been recruiting him since well before he exploded as one of the country’s most sought-after recruits. Boswell told The News-Gazette last summer Underwood was the first coach to reach out to him at midnight Pacific Time on June 15 when the dead period was lifted.
Boswell has struck up a strong relationship with Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander, who has led his recruitment since Orlando Antigua’s departure for Kentucky.
“I love Coach Underwood and Coach Alexander,” Boswell said. “Coach Underwood has done a great job of bringing his program way up. One-hundred percent, way up.”
Boswell said he and Alexander speak regularly, usually over text.
“That’s my dog, for sure. Me and Geoff have a great relationship,” Boswell said. “Me and him talk pretty much, I think, every day. I can text him any time. He hits me up any time, always sending me clips and stuff like that. That’s my guy.”
Boswell visited family and dropped by campus for an unofficial visit in the fall, and he recently took an unofficial visit to Arizona. Aside from an official visit to Champaign soon, he wrote in a periodic blog with Sports Illustrated he also is planning another to Arizona.
His hometown ties to the Illini run rather deep. His grandfather, David Aina, is a former Illini defensive lineman who played on the 1985 Peach Bowl team, and a few other extended family members also attended the university.
And Boswell was a fan when he was growing up, although the Illini are a much different program now than the teams Boswell saw during the John Groce era and in Underwood’s first two years. Those teams lost more than they won, a stark change from the program’s current 22-3 run over its last 25 Big Ten games going into Wednesday night’s showdown with No. 11 Wisconsin.
Boswell said he enjoyed watching Giorgi Bezhanishvili play at Illinois, and has been wowed by the success of Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo, talented guards who have earned plenty of national attention after developing at Illinois.
As often as he can, Boswell watches the current Illini team, trying to envision himself in the orange and blue.
“I watch everything,” Boswell said. “I watch how Coach Underwood is when he’s coaching in live action. I watch if I can see myself in the jersey, if I can see myself in the system. Most of everything is about just how much Illinois has grown the program. Watching as a young kid living there, knowing we weren’t the best teams in college and knowing we’re a top contender (now) has been pretty crazy.”
Though he is keeping his cards close to his chest and won’t put a timeline on his decision process, Boswell seems to see himself as a logical fit at Illinois.
The pitch practically writes itself.
“Basically, hometown hero, that’s for sure,” Boswell said. “(The staff) put that in there. Coming back, kind of being like the guy, bringing that stuff around the program, being a greater leader for them, scoring and stuff like that. Looking at me like Ayo Dosunmu, basically.”
Rising his way to the top
Recognizing their son’s potential and the opportunities that would be present on a more high-profile basketball scene, the Boswells relocated to southern California ahead of Kylan’s freshman year.
Boswell has gone a long way developmentally — and literally — since leaving Champaign-Urbana for Ontario, Calif., where he played one season at Colony High School.
After a strong introduction to the high school game, he transferred to Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., and led the Huskies to a California Interscholastic Federation Division title last year, stealing the spotlight in a win over Bronny James and Sierra Canyon by sinking six three-pointers.
His success as a sophomore was enough to earn him a spot with Compass Prep, and he’s picked up where he left off, carving out a key role for himself among the Dragons’ high-profile prospects.
Boswell now finds himself regularly traveling across the nation as part of the Dragons’ intensive national schedule.
“It’s very wild,” Boswell said. “Trying to get used to it still, lowkey, just going all over the country playing the best teams. I mean, that’s the reason why I came here and exactly why I wanted to come to Compass. We play the best teams in the country. It’s a change for me, but I’m getting used to it.”
Before joining the Dragons, Boswell won the E16 Peach Jam finals as part of Team Why Not over the summer. His profile has just continued to grow since, as Compass Prep has stacked wins over Oak Hill Academy, Donda Academy, Combine Academy — who feature Class of 2022 Illini commit Jayden Epps — and most recently came up two points short against Prolific Prep (Calif.) on Saturday.
Boswell captivates with a more complete game than most point guards his age. He is a stalwart defensively, antagonizing opposing guards and locking down when he’s on the ball.
Like Dosunmu, he has a knack for making big plays whenever his team needs it most. That’s something Boswell has shown since his days at Urbana. Back in 2018, he knocked down a game-winning shot before the buzzer to clinch a state tournament berth for the Tigers.
Still, adjusting to playing the nation’s best talent hasn’t been easy. Boswell has embraced the unknown this year, getting to know his teammates — many of whom are also fielding high-major offers — and working on his leadership abilities.
“Learning my teammates now, they’re my brothers, basically,” Boswell said. “This has been a great learning experience because it’s sort of like a college atmosphere, getting ready for the next level.”
Decisions, decisions
He sees plenty of room for growth, though, and is determined to continue to add to his skill set in the coming months as the Dragons eye a berth in the GEICO Nationals, an invitational which crowns a high school champion among the country’s elite programs.
“I’d say my IQ on certain parts,” Boswell said, “like coming off a pick-and-roll, when to read and where to read. I feel like I still need to get better at that. More like point guard things I need to get better at, little tweaks.”
The Compass Prep staff has been drilling the team on mental strength, Boswell said, especially after the Dragons lost a few games this month after a long winning streak in December.
“Guarding our focus is something the coaches have been preaching throughout the year,” Boswell said. “Making sure we stay focused, locked in. Basically, making sure we give our all every day. It’s something coaches demand of us. They all teach me different things. I just soak it in and then take it all into the next level.”
As he continues to whittle down his list of prospective destinations, Boswell is also talking to some of his friends — many of them top prospects in his class — about the possibility of playing together at the next level. Players like five-star forward and Compass Prep teammate Marquis Cook, four-star guard Dusty Stromer, four-star guard KJ Lewis and five-star guard Jared McCain.
“I’ve talked to a whole bunch of players in that way,” Boswell said.
A sharp kid who sounds comfortable and at home doing interviews, Boswell also likes to keep things light and have fun. Lately, one of his go-to hobbies is chess, although he isn’t as competitive on the board as he is on the court.
“Heck nah, I ain’t that good,” Boswell said with a laugh. “I do play for fun, but when I’m playing for fun, I take it serious.”
When it comes to his final decision, fans should expect Boswell to take his time. He intends to fully scope out the possibilities, with some more official visits — including to Champaign — on the horizon.
“All the schools in my top eight, I feel like I’ve built a great connection with,” Boswell said. “I’ve put them in that top eight for a reason. Just building relationships even more now.”