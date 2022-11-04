TUSCOLA — Neal Garrison first guided the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team to a state meet berth in 2011, his 10th season overseeing the Bulldogs.
“It took me kind of nine years of my runners and myself trying to build a program there,” Garrison said. “It always takes longer than you think.”
Not always, it turns out.
Garrison’s inaugural season as the Tuscola boys’ cross-country coach will include the Warriors competing in the Class 1A state meet as a group this Saturday. They’ll toe the line for a 10 a.m. start at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
It’s a moment Tuscola boys’ cross-country runners of the past have never experienced.
“It’s crazy. We haven’t went to state in 63 years, so obviously that’s a very long time,” Tuscola junior Josiah Hortin said. “Last year we got seventh (in the sectional), so we were one spot away from going to state. So I think that motivated everybody to come back and hopefully have a good shot at it this year.”
The Warriors improved to a second-place team finish during last Saturday’s 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, held at Dodds Park in Champaign.
Hortin and fellow Warriors junior Jackson Barrett took the race’s top two spots, nearly crossing the finish line simultaneously. Hortin logged a time of 15 minutes flat, and Barrett landed right behind him in 15 minutes, 0.35 seconds.
“Most of that race was painful,” Barrett said. “The last 200 (meters), I tried making a move and sprinting up, and we gapped (Logan) Beckmier from Arthur, which is good. Josiah, the last 50 meters, he hawked me. I didn’t notice what was going on.”
Barrett and Hortin qualified individually for state last season during their sophomore seasons. Barrett ranked 55th in the 1A final with a time of 16:07.87, and Hortin finished a few spots later with a 59th-place clocking of 16:10.79.
“Their success is intertwined. I don’t think, without each other, they’d be as good,” Garrison said. “Their friendship is so strong. They’re so happy for each other. ... To me, they’re almost like one and the same guy.”
Junior Will Foltz provides Tuscola a steady No. 3 option. He notched fifth place in last weekend’s sectional with a time of 15:34.68.
“I’ve been trying to do my best to try to close the gap on these guys and work harder in practice every day to try to stay with them,” Foltz said. “It’s good to have teammates that can push you.”
Junior Bryce Graves and sophomore Xander Neamtu rounded out the Warriors’ scoring five in the sectional. Senior Mason Veach and junior Carson Smith were Tuscola’s sixth and seventh runners in that race, and Tuscola’s roster also includes sophomore Aaron Hegarty and freshman Blake McLeese.
“They’re looking out for each other,” Garrison said. “They’re holding each other accountable. They’re motivating. They’re honestly everything that a coach would want.”
Hortin said Garrison’s addition to the Warriors is instrumental to the squad making the state leap.
“Everybody knows his resume. He’s won a few state championships (in 2016 and 2017 in Mahomet),” Hortin said. “Knowing he can bring us success if we just buy in, I think everybody’s bought in because of that. It’s propelled us forward.”
Barrett said the group is capable of injecting fun into its workouts while also balancing that with a dose of intensity.
“If you don’t do that, it becomes mundane and boring, and you hate practice every day,” Barrett said. “We have our warmup, and then when you start, it’s laser-focused.”
Garrison said he’s seen his boys ranked anywhere from seventh to 10th to 17th among the 24 teams that advanced to the 1A state meet. Only the top three in the standings will garner team trophies once the race concludes.
“We’re probably a little bit out of range to be in the top three,” Garrison said, “but they’re not going to be too far out of the top 10.”
Hortin said not changing too much from what the Warriors have done all season long is key a strong performance at Detweiller Park.
Barrett added he’s appreciating the improvement displayed by teammates behind he and Hortin in the lineup — something that’s instrumental for a team to place at state.
Tuscola’s boys will begin their Saturday state run before coach Andy Romine’s Warriors football squad hosts Jacksonville Routt at 2 p.m. in a 1A second-round playoff game.
Folks in Tuscola are accustomed to hearing about high school football postseason success. The same hasn’t always been true with the boys’ cross-country program. And Garrison’s small, but mighty crew, is excited to change that.
“Before this year, cross-country, everyone just kind of overlooked it,” Foltz said. “This year, we’re getting some more recognition and people are acknowledging it.”