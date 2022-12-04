CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski spent Sunday afternoon with his nephew. Bowl game intrigue could wait. Mostly because the veteran Illinois offensive lineman knew he was going to cap his career with one of the more notable options.
Illinois (8-4) was linked to the Music City Bowl, Citrus Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl in the days leading up to Sunday's bowl selections. New Year's Eve in Nashville or Jan. 2 in Florida — the New Year's Day equivalent when the holiday is on a Sunday.
The ReliaQuest Bowl and a matchup with Mississippi State (8-4) was the ultimate landing spot mid-afternoon Sunday.
Better than the Redbox Bowl in 2019. And certainly better than the 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons that ended without a bowl appearance for Palczewski and still a few of his current Illini teammates.
"Riding over here was a little bit of a throwback," Palczewski said, referencing Illinois' 47-23 loss to South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in 2017. "Only a handful of guys experienced that tough game. It's a moment of appreciation of how much this program has been able to turn around since that point. ... It's kind of been weird over the last couple weeks. Sitting at Northwestern, four of my last six years, I was done after this.
"You get to be around all the guys another month. I don't have to close the books on some of these relationships. There's guys I played with in '19 I'm not as close to as I wish I was. It's being able to appreciate this next month. It's a gift, a present. It's something we've been able to work for over the last couple months. We get to finally reap the rewards, enjoy a nice week in Tampa and play a good team in Mississippi State."
Illinois enters bowl season having won eight games for the first time in 15 years. It's also the program's first New Year's Day bowl in the same amount of time. But that didn't stop Illini coach Bret Bielema from being a bit frustrated the last week of what could have been.
Four one-score losses. Two against teams that didn't qualify for postseason play. Two at home. They changed the dynamic of this season from momentous to more a step in the right direction.
"We lost some games we'd like to have back, but they're one-score games," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "If you're playing competitive Big Ten football, that's something we haven't always done here in recent history. ... I think (losing at Michigan, but giving the Wolverines their toughest game) really was something that filled me with a lot of pride, but also helped me understand what is yet to do in front of us.
"That's always got to be the message to our players, to our coaches and to our department. We can allow ourselves to be pleased with the progress we've made. We can't ever confuse being pleased with being satisfied."
Building off the successes of the 2022 season is the goal in the next month. It's a different vibe in the program compared to its last bowl game in 2019. At least that's the way wide receiver Isaiah Williams sees it.
Williams was a true freshman quarterback in 2019 when he played in the Redbox Bowl — ironically as a wide receiver. He saw that game against California as "just another chance to play" after the Illini got bowl eligible with their comeback win at Michigan State and then lost out to finish the regular season.
"This year I feel like this game means more," Williams said. "I feel like this game is the end of a year, but it's also a jumpstart to next year. Having a chance like this to go against another top-ranked team in the nation could help us even more going into next year and give us that momentum."
The impetus in Williams' viewpoint change? Being a little older, more mature, is certainly part of it. But so are the changes made in the program since Bielema's arrival. Williams pointed to the direction he feels Bielema is steering the program and the confidence and swagger that's instilled in the team as the driving force in changing how he views the bowl opportunity this season.
"Almost everybody in that building feels like we could have been in that Big Ten championship and won," Williams said. "I feel like that's the difference. Back in 2019, some games we probably knew we're not going to win this game. It's a different mentality and mindset in the locker room. We just know we could be good — really good."
The push toward the 2023 season has already started. Illinois utilized two of its bonus bowl practices last week. The starters and regulars got a little time on the field, but the majority of the snaps went to the younger players.
Before playing Mississippi State on Jan. 2, Illinois will get in 12 practices with the full team and five just for the developmental players. That's more than teams are allotted in the spring.
"I can't tell you how many times I've been in a bowl game, and you'll have a player emerge during bowl practice that really wasn't on your radar," Bielema said. "Or a player emerge in a bowl game that hadn't had a chance to do that. It will be a nice kickstart into 2023."