Bowl Watch: 'Florida in January sounds pretty good'
Florida in January sounds pretty good #famILLy #BestIsYetToCome https://t.co/SJHs2nHdE6— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) December 4, 2022
It’s been three years since Illinois could enter the Sunday of bowl game announcements with some anticipation. Making the Redbox Bowl that season was an accomplishment — particularly considering it had been five years since the Illini played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. This year's bowl will be just the 20th in program history with an overall record of 8-11.
That makes today pop a bit more. The illini finished the regular season 8-4. Those eight wins are the most since the 2007 team made the Rose Bowl. The accompanying bowl game to an 8-4 season will be better than the now defunct Redbox Bowl (neé San Francisco Bowl neé Emerald Bowl neé Fight Hunger Bowl neé Foster Farms Bowl).
But where will Illinois land in the 41-bowl game landscape? Conference championship week ended with the Illini potentially linked to the Music City Bowl, ReliaQuest Bowl or Citrus Bowl.
Coach Bret Bielema took to Twitter on Sunday, writing:
Florida in January sounds pretty good #famILLy #BestIsYetToCome
Here’s where Illinois is projected by various outlets (you’ll sense a trend):
You all showed out in Vegas. (🤝 @IlliniMBB)— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 4, 2022
Now who's ready to show out at the... @CitrusBowl? @ReliaQuestBowl? @MusicCityBowl?#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/zAoEHBygYI
ESPN — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponents: Arkansas (Kyle Bonagura); South Carolina (Mark Schlabach)
Yahoo! — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
Bleacher Report — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: Ole Miss
CBS Sports — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
247Sports — Music City Bowl: Dec. 31; Nashville
Potential opponent: Kentucky
Sporting News — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: South Carolina
Action Network — Music City Bowl: Dec. 31; Nashville
Potential opponent: Kentucky
Sports Illustrated — ReliaQuest Bowl: Jan. 2; Tampa, Fla.
Potential opponent: Ole Miss
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).