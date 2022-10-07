PAXTON — Robert Boyd-Meents won’t brag about his football accomplishments. Or likely anything pertaining to himself individually.
That’s not who the Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore is.
His coaches and teammates are willing to assist, though.
“He runs like an animal. He just doesn’t stop. We’re blessed to have him,” senior lineman Aaron Kavajecz said. “He makes the future look way more bright than it might be. He’s going to be a star.”
Boyd-Meents is shining out of the backfield for PBL in his first season as a varsity starter.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back has rushed for 903 yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 carries for the Panthers (5-1), leading into Friday night’s Illini Prairie Conference road game at Monticello (4-2). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I did pretty good (with) what I’m supposed to do in the game, but our team has done well,” Boyd-Meents said. “I’ve been focused pretty well because all I have to do is run the ball.”
Boyd-Meents, quiet and reserved when described by his teammates and coaches, is a powerhouse on the football field. It’s a reality he’s wanted for himself since the Roberts native began playing football in third grade, while living in Danville after moving from Chicago.
“I played O-line sometimes in (junior football) because I was overweight. But I liked to play running back,” Boyd-Meents said. “It’s the only position I ever wanted to play was running back.”
Boyd-Meents started regularly jogging and lifting weights when he entered middle school, shedding some of that excess weight and setting himself up to earn more carries.
The COVID-19 pandemic hindered Boyd-Meents’ running back progress prior to entering high school.
“Physically, he was ready (as a freshman). Mentally, he wasn’t there all the way,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “But we knew he was going to be good, so we just wanted to keep him around so he could learn from a pretty good running back.”
That was 2022 PBL graduate Tyler Smith, who carried the ball 211 times for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior last season.
As a freshman, Boyd-Meents was assigned kick-return duties in the varsity lineup. He returned a punt for a touchdown during PBL’s homecoming victory against Pontiac, but it was whistled back by officials.
“It was a great experience, being able to play varsity,” Boyd-Meents said. “They didn’t really kick it to me.”
Because opponents already knew Boyd-Meents might be a threat to break a big play?
“Looks like,” Boyd-Meents said, with a sheepish grin.
Pritchard clearly hoped Boyd-Meents would replace Smith this fall. Boyd-Meents wasn’t so sure.
“I did not think I was going to be running back,” he said. “I just feel good to run with the ball and all that.”
Boyd-Meents feels he runs similarly to Smith — with great east-west mobility that leads to big plays down the field.
“He’s very athletic, but we were not expecting the numbers and how he’s ran this year,” Kavajecz said. “He squeezes through anything. He hits his holes hard. It’s great having him back there.”
Both Boyd-Meents and Kavajecz feel the highlight of Boyd-Meents’ varsity tenure so far happened in Week 2 during a 47-0 nonconference home win against Sparta at I-57 Stadium.
“It was a swing screen — it was like a pass — and I just ran it for like 50 yards. It was fun,” Boyd-Meents said. “It was great to score a varsity touchdown.”
Pritchard looks to Week 3’s 28-25 overtime home triumph versus Bloomington Central Catholic for another high point.
“We gave him the ball ... 25-plus carries, and he went for like 291 and four touchdowns,” Pritchard said. “He had 13 or 14 carries (at halftime), and I looked at him and literally said, ‘You’re going to carry us to this win.’ And usually you don’t say that to a sophomore.”
But Boyd-Meents did just that, carrying the ball 8 yards for the game-winning score in overtime. For as quiet as Boyd-Meents is off the field, he’s getting used to overwhelming the Panthers’ foes on it.
“You want a little arrogance in them, and he does (have it) when he runs the football,” Pritchard said. “But he also has that side that he doesn’t think he’s better than anybody. He’s willing to block. ... He’s willing to do different things.”
Kavajecz notices that in Boyd-Meents, as well.
“It’s just the kind of kid you want on the field,” Kavajecz said. “He just kind of does his thing. He wants to stay away from the spotlight.”
Boyd-Meents was bottled up arguably for the first time this season during last Friday night’s 51-8 home loss to undefeated Prairie Central. He rushed just 10 times for 34 yards as PBL played from behind for most of the game before sustaining its first loss of the season.
Monticello doesn’t offer the most obvious bounce-back spot, though the Sages did surrender four rushing touchdowns to BCC in a Week 4 game.
Boyd-Meents knows he’ll be a big target in Monticello’s defensive strategy. But, again, he declines to let that tidbit boost his ego.
“It feels great,” Boyd-Meents said. “They’re trying to stop me so they can win the game.”