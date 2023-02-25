FAIRBURY — The Prairie Central boys’ basketball team ended the regular season with the state’s top ranking in Class 2A.
The Hawks are certainly playing like a team capable of not only making a run to the state tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, but possibly winning a state title.
Top-seeded Prairie Central easily defeated fifth-seeded Monticello 72-38 on Friday night to win a regional title in a game where Prairie Central (30-2) never trailed.
Tyler Curl scored a game-high 22 points for the Hawks, making 5 of 7 from three-point range to help Prairie Central lead 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and enjoy a 38-22 halftime lead.
Dylan Bazzell made all six of his shots from the field for Prairie Central to wind up with 16 points, while Drew Haberkorn (eight points), Drew Fehr (eight points), Camden Palmore (seven points) and Levi Goad (seven points) all chipped in.
Monticello (17-14) did not have a player reach double figures, with Drew Sheppard’s eight points leading the way.
In Class 1A
Panthers falter. Sixth-seeded Le Roy couldn’t pull off another upset on Friday night, ending the Panthers’ season after a 48-38 loss to second-seeded Lexington in a regional title game in Colfax.
Le Roy (13-13) had defeated third-seeded Milford on Wednesday night to reach the title game, but Lexington beat the Panthers for the third time this season.