RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-0 1 Spartans held off Danville last week in first stern test of the season. More challenges are coming from BHRA, Linton-Stockton.
2. Prairie Central 10-0 2 Hawks eclipsed Eureka in the Hornets’ own shootout last weekend, have drawn the No. 1 seed in the Williamsville tournament.
3. Salt Fork 8-0 3 Storm trumped Tri-County in a road matchup and will remain in Catlin for Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley showdown with Chrisman.
4. Tuscola 9-1 4 Warriors are on a seven-game win streak that they’ll attempt to extend to eight when hosting rival Arcola on Tuesday night.
5. BHRA 8-1 7 Blue Devils are winners of their last four outings, including one versus Oakwood. They host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
6. Clinton 10-1 8 Maroons reached double-digit wins by handling Tri-Valley on Saturday, now are preparing for Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
7. Unity 5-3 5 Rockets suffered an overtime setback to Pleasant Plains over the weekend, host Paris before entering Williamsville’s tournament.
8. GCMS 8-1 9 Falcons have captured a victory each of their last six times on the floor, will try to add to that in Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla.
9. Oakwood 9-3 6 Comets closed out their pre-Christmas schedule by besting Armstrong-Potomac, are also involved in Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
10. Milford 8-2 NR Bearcats join the rankings after advancing to the Watseka Holiday Tournament final, in which they’ll face Bishop McNamara.