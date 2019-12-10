N-G Top 10: High school boys’ basketball
Preps coordinator Colin Likas isn’t changing his No. 1 team just yet, but mixes up every other program in his latest ranks:RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 3-2 1 Vikings took competitive loss to reigning 2A state champ Chicago Orr last Tuesday, try to get back on track after 10-day break Friday at Big 12 opponent Bloomington.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 4 Blue Devils blitzed Unity to keep perfect start rolling, open a four-game homestand Tuesday with Hoopeston Area before Schlarman, Cissna Park, Seeger (Ind.) drop in.
3. Champaign Central 4-3 2 Maroons, led by recent three-point heroics from Pryce Punkay, are rallying through roster uncertainty elsewhere. A good test comes Tuesday with Morton hitting town.
4. Urbana 3-3 6 Tigers recovering from slow start to the year, dispatching Big 12 foe Normal West last week and topping Chicago Bowen on Sunday. They host Centennial on Tuesday.
5. St. Thomas More 5-1 7 Sabers handled Kankakee Bishop McNamara by nearly 20 points in most recent outing, travel to Fithian on Tuesday for solid nonconference matchup with Oakwood.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-0 9 Spartans finished with an unblemished mark at their own Toyota of Danville Classic, including a win over Cissna Park. They’ll host both Rantoul and Tri-Valley this week.
7. Centennial 3-2 5 Chargers couldn’t overcome state-ranked Peoria Manual last Friday in low-scoring affair, search for meaningful victory on Tuesday when visiting Big 12 rival Urbana.
8. Cissna Park 5-1 3 Timberwolves followed loss to St. Joseph-Ogden by dumping Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Schlarman, host Armstrong-Potomac before entering Watseka Holiday Tourney.
9. Tuscola 1-0 8 Warriors held off Okaw Valley in season-opening tilt last Saturday, get more frequent competition this week with ALAH and Uni High visiting, followed by trip to Fisher.
10. Ridgeview 5-0 — Mustangs join these rankings after surpassing LeRoy in lone game last week, start three-game road swing on Tuesday with Heart of Illinois opponent Flanagan-Cornell.