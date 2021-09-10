Deep roster has
Centennial in groove
CHAMPAIGN — Jim Meissen‘s sixth Centennial boys’ soccer team was given a daunting slate to begin its 2021 fall season.
At Bloomington Central Catholic. At Mahomet-Seymour. At St. Thomas More. And at Mt. Zion. In a span of 10 days.
Instead, weather led to those first two games being canceled. And the Chargers split with STM and Mt. Zion, losing to the Sabers before defeating the Braves.
Centennial (4-1) now is on a four-match win streak, the latest coming Thursday via a 3-0 result versus Danville.
“We’re just trying to figure ourselves out,” Meissen said. “I’ve been pretty pleased with my senior leaders and how everyone’s responding.”
Key to the Chargers’ strong start is something that played out before Centennial’s first minute of on-field action.
“We’re a lot deeper than we have been for a few years,” said Meissen, who added that 60 kids tried out for his team. “Last year, we were down, about half. ... Kids always do better when they do extracurricular activities.”
Senior Adam Adham has been at the forefront from the Chargers’ offensive attack. He generated the only goal in the STM defeat, procured a hat trick in a triumph against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and added single markers in successes versus Mt. Zion and Bloomington.
“He’s doing a nice job when he has the opportunity of taking a good shot,” Meissen said. “He’s scoring about 50 percent of his shots on goal, and a decent percentage of his shots are on frame, too. As long as we can keep finding him and have other guys take advantage, we’ll be in good shape.”
Seniors Ethan Anderson and Nate Bell, juniors Andrew Salgado, Abdul Watan and Jeremy Bibila and sophomore Alexander Hackman also have found the score sheet via goal or assist. Senior central midfielder Keith Gardner, Meissen said, brings great composure to both ends of the pitch.
Centennial’s depth even extends to high school newcomers. Freshman Tyler Luchinski, younger brother of former standout Chargers Hannah and Leah Luchinski, played on both wings against Bloomington.
“(He) played fantastic,” Meissen said. “We scored three goals while he was out there, and that was the swing of the game.”
Though many seniors are near or at the top of Meissen’s depth chart, an eye to the future will notice there’s plenty of developing youth on the roster.
“We’ve got 24, 25 freshmen out this year,” Meissen said. “A good deal of them have played club ball before. If those boys can stay together, they can be pretty fun to watch in a few years.”
Strengthened Sabers cruising thus far
CHAMPAIGN — Jake Sellett‘s first St. Thomas More boys’ soccer roster last spring contained no seniors.
Which at least meant the Sabers would be unlikely to lose key athletes for their 2021 fall run.
But what about gaining participants?
“We’ve had some new guys back in the puzzle we didn’t have last (season), and we’ve been able to try some things,” said Sellett, the 2018 STM alumnus who’s now in his second campaign as the Sabers’ coach. “We’re exactly where we need to be.”
Senior midfielder Luc Kengue-Moukeke, senior defender Mitchell Hynds and junior forwards Immanuel Nwosu and Daniel Messeh all jumped into the fray after not playing for the program last spring.
“They’re all leaders and all really want to be there,” Sellett said. “Not playing last year made them hungry to play this year. They’re all strong players. They just make (the team) better.”
Pairing them with returnees like junior midfielder Martin Mondala — a reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer — senior defender Blake Staab, junior midfielders Cabott Craft and Dane Taylor and junior defender Cooper Hannagan has allowed STM to rush out to a 7-0 start.
“They have good chemistry. These guys are all good friends off the field,” Sellett said. “When they’re clicking on all cylinders, they’re hard to beat.”
The Sabers won the three-match Peoria Christian Classic late last month, defeating Metamora in the championship game via penalty kicks. They followed by sweeping their two matches in last weekend’s Herscher Shootout.
STM has outscored its foes 24-4, led by Mondala (six goals and one assist), Nwosu (five goals and eight assists), Messeh (three goals and five assists), Craft (three goals and two assists) and Taylor (three goals and one assist).
With junior Adam Price still at goalkeeper and guys like Kengue-Moukeke, Hynds and Staab scouring the field in front of him, the Sabers’ defense has also excelled.
“We have more depth this year because of experience of guys last year,” Sellett said. “Definitely been a learning curve, but the guys have responded really well to it.”
STM begins Illini Prairie Conference play Saturday at Chillicothe IVC and still battles Metamora, Champaign Central and Urbana in non-league action down the line.
“Those are going to be awesome games,” Sellett said. “We’ll be able to gauge where we’re at. I think we’re a tough team, too, so we’re going to be able to battle.”
Spartans building for present, future
ST. JOSEPH — Bill DeJarnette‘s St. Joseph-Ogden co-ed soccer squad nearly became stuck on four wins last spring after rolling past Watseka 10-0 on March 29.
In the Spartans’ final seven matches between March 30 and April 15, they posted a 1-5-1 record.
They’re hoping to avoid a similar fate this fall.
SJ-O sits at 4-3-1 heading into the Hoopeston Area Cornjerker Classic, a tournament which runs Friday and Saturday. Coach DeJarnette’s bunch started 4-1-1 before suffering close defeats to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
“The beauty for this team is they fight to the very end,” said DeJarnette, in his second season with the Spartans. “A good example is with Argenta. We scored with 0.2 seconds on the clock to pull out that win. Our tie in Danville, we scored in the last two minutes. Bismarck-Henning, we scored another one with a minute to play. ... They work very, very hard.”
SJ-O last won a Class 1A regional championship in 2012, when the Spartans finished with 19 victories. Before the current team can worry about replicating that postseason outcome, it’ll have to plunge through Illini Prairie Conference action and some tough nonconference bouts, such as at the Cornjerker Classic.
“There’s going to be a lot of games that are close games,” DeJarnette said. “It’s going to be a great season in this area. (Teams are) going to be fighting tooth and nail for every win.”
Freshman Collin Thomey (six goals, two assists) and junior Aiden Cromwell (five goals) pace an SJ-O offense that has received two goals apiece from senior Jared Emmert, juniors Will Page and Jackson Greer and sophomore Spenser Wilson. The last of that group also claims a team-best three assists.
“Aiden is extremely skilled with his feet. ... Spenser is another junior with gifted speed, good touches,” DeJarnette said. “(Thomey) is big. He’s got speed. He’s got size to him, so he’s able to protect the ball well.”
Junior netminder Hunter Ketchum has stayed busy in the cage, stopping 93 shots to this point. Brennan Haake is the Spartans’ lone senior defender, with DeJarnette utilizing freshmen Carson Sharp, Eli Birt and Will Besson on the back end.
“All of my freshmen coming in have got legitimate speed. That allows us to fix mistakes,” DeJarnette said. “But my junior core, that’s the backbone of this team.”
