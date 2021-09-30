RANTOUL — As captain of the Champaign Central boys’ golf team, junior Wade Schacht was in charge of choosing the Maroons’ attire for Wednesday’s round at the Class 2A Rantoul Regional.
The reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year went with an all-black look.
On a sunny day in which the temperature rose above 80 degrees at Willow Pond Golf Course.
Schacht even wore black pants while his teammates donned shorts.
“Maybe I’ll say we meant all business,” Schacht said when asked about his thought process for Central’s uniform. “It was a business trip out to Willow Pond in Rantoul, and now we have business in Metamora.”
Schacht and the Maroons secured a spot in next Monday’s Class 2A Metamora Sectional by finishing third, making Central the final team to advance out of the eight-team regional. Central’s 317 total narrowly staved off Mahomet-Seymour (320) for that last bid behind both Normal U-High (298) and Bloomington (310).
Schacht rolled to medalist distinction with a 3-under 69, finishing three strokes clear of his closest competitor.
“Individually it felt great to win, but it’s a team sport,” Schacht said. “We definitely still had a chip on our back from the county tournament, losing to Mahomet by three. (On Wednesday) we beat them by three. We definitely had that goal.”
Juniors Charlie Cekander (80) and Connor Clifton (81), along with sophomore Benjamin Bandy (87), rounded out the Maroons’ top four. Central’s next stop is Metamora Fields Golf Club for a shot at state later next week.
“When it comes to the postseason, a team score has to be posted by the team, not just one person,” Maroons coach Mike Osterbur said. “If they continue to play the way they are now and we can get that fourth score down maybe five more strokes, we might have a shot to move on from the sectional.”
Along with Central, eight individuals advanced from the Rantoul Regional: Centennial senior Jacob Stevens (76), Mahomet-Seymour freshman Reis Claybrooke (79), M-S junior Blake Harvey (80), M-S senior Erik Christianson (80), M-S sophomore John Schlenker (81), Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior Mason Uden (81), Urbana junior Parker McClain (79) and Urbana senior Matthew Isaacs (83).
Class 2A Richland County Regional
Two Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athletes qualified for sectional play Wednesday out of this eight-team regional at Richland Golf Club in Olney.
Junior Braden Kauffman shot an 84 and junior Aaron Seegmiller fired an 85, their scores low enough to move on individually to next Monday’s Class 2A Effingham Sectional at Effingham Country Club.
Class 2A Rochester Regional
Clinton will boast two competitors in sectional action after their individual performances in Wednesday’s eight-team regional, played at Lincoln Greens Golf Course in Springfield.
Sophomore Brooks Cluver carded an 82 and sophomore Mason Walker finished at 84. They’ll represent the program at next Monday’s Class 2A Metamora Sectional, held at Metamora Fields Golf Club.
Class 1A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Monticello left no doubt which team was best at Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville, as the Sages put together a 330 score to easily secure Wednesday’s regional championship over runner-up Judah Christian (362) and 10 other programs.
“We thought going in ... we had a good opportunity,” Monticello coach Andrew Turner said. “It’s hard to tell how it’s going to come together in a regional, but the kids competed well. We were able to make it happen.”
Sages junior Will Ross was the individual medalist with a 4-over 76.
“We expect Will to be in that position pretty much every time he goes out to compete,” Turner said.
Three teammates joined Ross in the top 10: junior Sam Davison (83, fourth place), senior Tanner Buehnerkemper (85, tied for seventh) and freshman Maddux Quick (86, 10th).
Sophomore Caleb McCullough, who was the individual runner-up with a 78, paced the second-place Tribe. Judah senior Grant Hendershot chipped in by tying for seventh with an 85.
St. Thomas More snagged the last sectional team spot with a 376, narrowly holding off rival St. Joseph-Ogden (377). Sophomore Wilson Kirby keyed the Sabers with an 84 that tied him for fifth individually.
Those top three teams and the following individuals will compete in next Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional, held at Crete’s Balmoral Woods Country Club: Tri-County senior Holden Kile (81), Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Leighton Meeker (84), BHRA senior Nick Garmon (95), SJ-O junior Jacob Kern (85), SJ-O junior McGwire Atwood (89), Oakwood junior Case Kopacz (88), Blue Ridge senior Dylan Kelley (93), Tuscola sophomore Brayden Gough (94), Fisher sophomore Ryan Coulter (95) and Villa Grove junior Gavin Kiser (95).
Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional
Two Watseka golfers and two Iroquois West golfers moved on from Wednesday’s 15-team regional at Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne. All four booked a spot in next Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional, to be conducted at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete.
The Warriors will be represented by seniors Jordan Schroeder (86) and Zach Hickman (90).
The Raiders will see sectional rounds from juniors Kyler Meents (92) and Kamden Kimmel (95).
Class 1A Central A&M Regional
Senior Del Diepholz shot a 1-under 71 at Moweaqua Golf Course on Wednesday to place second individually and propel Sullivan to runner-up status as a team in a 14-squad field.
Sullivan will compete in next Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional at Crete’s Balmoral Woods Country Club as a result of its 314 regional total. Diepholz’s score was backed by senior Camden Dwyer (78) and sophomore Brett Bushue (80).
Class 1A Seneca Regional
Prairie Central cobbled together a team total of 341 at Morris’ Nettle Creek Golf Course on Wednesday to place second of 13 programs and move on to sectional play. The Hawks will be involved in next Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete thanks in big part to junior Carson Friedman (81), junior Teegan Quinn (86) and senior Isaiah Adams (86).
Three area individuals also earned a spot in the sectional round: Ridgeview junior Noah Ramos (77), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior Connor Engel (81) and GCMS sophomore Ryan Carley (84).