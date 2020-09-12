CHAMPAIGN — Greg Flesher’s St. Thomas More boys’ golf program didn’t record a team score at last year’s Class 1A Oakwood Regional.
At a Sept. 1 triangular with Monticello and Centennial — a 1A regional runner-up and 2A squad, respectively — the Sabers left Champaign’s Legends Course with a triangular win, knocking off Monticello by two strokes and Centennial by seven strokes.
“The boys’ team is going to be fun to watch the next few years,” Flesher said. “In a couple years, they’ll be able to make some noise in the state tournament.”
Athletes of varying age and experience constitute STM’s varsity lineup amid this success.
Senior Noah Eyman is the old guard, as he placed second in that 2019 regional and represented the Sabers alone in sectional play.
“He stays calm and cool,” Flesher said. “You can’t really tell if he’s shooting lights out or having a below-average day. ... But he never hits two bad shots in a row.”
Juniors Will Peifer and freshman Wilson Kirby join Eyman as regular medalist contenders. Kirby’s 31 was the low score at that Sept. 1 triangular. Junior Conor Peyton and freshmen Jack McMahon and Cole Kemper also find themselves pushing for top-four spots among STM’s lineup.
Their next chance to impress is a big one: Monday’s 18-hole Champaign County Meet at Lincolnshire Field Country Club, featuring bigger schools like Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Urbana.
“It’s one good shot at a time, one swing at a time, one stance at a time, one follow-through at a time,” Flesher said. “You don’t carry your burdens with you.”
Garard, Engel pacing Falcons
Three individuals among Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s top six at the 2019 Class 1A Oakwood boys’ golf regional, which the team won, are now graduated.
Paired with the Falcons receiving a new coach in Ann Spangler, who already was and continues to be the GCMS girls’ golf leader, it created some uncertainty about how the club would perform this fall.
So far, so good.
Seniors Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch and junior Connor Engel all returned and are overseeing another solid Falcons campaign thus far.
“Everybody’s pulling their weight,” Spangler said. “They’re working hard in practices, and I’m pleased with all of them.”
Garard and Engel have gone back and forth in sharing medalist status. Spangler described both as “terrific leaders,” adding that Garard is “a pretty mature-thinking senior and Engel is “a very passionate golfer” who “wants to be the next Bryson DeChambeau.”
Roesch regularly was a No. 1 option for GCMS last year but has settled into more of a No. 3 or 4 role this season. Spangler expects that to change soon, however, as Roesch has worked out his college future after he verbally committed to play baseball at Illinois-Springfield earlier this month.
“He is coming on much stronger now,” Spangler said. “(Thursday) night he shot a 41 and felt strong and felt good.”
Senior Nathan Kallal has improved his score from an early-season 67 all the way down to 48. Junior Kellen DeSchepper is new to the team but already has cracked varsity. Junior Jack Schultz has shown what Spangler calls “glimmers” of strong play, while freshmen Ryan Carley and Getty Greer expel so much optimism that Spangler wishes she could bottle and sell it to other golfers.
Perhaps another regional title soon will be on its way.
“I just want them to play the best they can every time they go out there,” Spangler said. “In our minds, every time we play might be the last time we play, so we better play well.”
Kimmel, Tilstra thriving for IW
Grant Meyer’s Iroquois West boys’ golf outfit would be carrying high expectations into its 2020 season regardless of how it looked. With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, no IHSA state tournament will be included.
Postseason play is scheduled to end at the regional level.
No problem for the Raiders, who are 16-2 after picking up two wins Friday against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Hoopeston Area.
“The good thing about our team this year is our four seniors, they’re just competitive with each other and competitive with the rest of the team,” Meyer said. “The good thing for them is it doesn’t even matter what’s coming up. ... They just want to beat their friends at golf.”
It shows on the season average scoreboard. All of those aforementioned seniors — Ryan Tilstra, Kade Kimmel, Jack McMillan and Jack Pree — sit under a 50-stroke nine-hole average across seven rounds. Kimmel’s 42.0 and Tilstra’s 42.4 top the chart, though McMillan (45.3) and Pree (49.3) aren’t far off.
“It’s definitely nice,” Meyer said. “Kade’s kind of our consistent one every night, between 38 and 44, 45. ... He’s kind of a calm, laid-back kid. He doesn’t let anything get him too rattled.”
With those top four spots filled at the campaign’s outset, Meyer held a qualifying match for the fifth and sixth varsity positions. Eight kids, Meyer said, found themselves within 3 strokes of one another.
Sophomore Kyler Meents actually has a lower nine-hole average than Pree at 47.4, while sophomore Evan Izquierdo (52.3) and junior Ivan Munoz (53.0) also push for varsity time.
“We’ve been looking forward to this season,” Meyer said. “We’ve been talking about it for a few years now. It was kind of a goal this year to advance to sectionals as a boys’ team, which that’s obviously kind of crazy this year (with the pandemic) ... and hopefully compete for a regional title.”