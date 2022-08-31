RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 2-0 Tigers own wins over Normal U-High and Rantoul, will host their annual tournament this weekend.
2. Champaign Central 2-0 Maroons picked up a quality victory versus Uni High on Tuesday, host Mattoon next in home opener.
3. St. Thomas More 4-0 Sabers won three matches via penalty kicks in Peoria Christian Classic, securing team title as a result.
4. Monticello 4-0 Sages dumped Arthur Christian most recently, turn around for big challenge with Uni High visiting.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 Bulldogs shut out their first three foes before falling to Washington, then bested Mt. Zion on Tuesday.
6. Uni High 1-2 Illineks’ losses are to good programs in Williamsville and Champaign Central. Monticello awaits next.
7. Oakwood/Salt Fork 3-1-1 Comets got around a dangerous Hoopeston Area club; lost to Monticello and tied St. Joseph-Ogden.
8. Hoopeston Area 3-1 Cornjerkers’ first defeat occurred at rival Oakwood/Salt Fork’s hands. St. Joseph-Ogden is on deck.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-1-1 Spartans draw Hoopeston Area and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next; lone defeat at Uni High.
10. Fisher/GCMS 3-2 Bunnies have recovered from 0-2 start, evidenced by Tuesday’s lopsided win over Judah Christian.